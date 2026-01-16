Longtime Councilmember Jim Smith dies after battle with ALS

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Jim Smith died Thursday evening following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Smith served the people of Lynnwood for 26 years, serving twice on the City Council — from 1989 to 2011 and again from 2020 to 2023. He was elected as Council president both earlier in his term and in 2021 and 2022, according to a statement from the City.

“Councilmember Smith was known for his unwavering emphasis on public safety, budgeting for outcomes, parliamentary procedure, and supporting the older adults in our community,” the City wrote.

During his time on Council, Smith served on numerous City and local boards and commissions, including the Disability Board, Parks and Recreation Board and the Lynnwood Public Facilities District.

Smith is survived by his wife Sherry, four daughters and his grandchildren. In his personal life, he was a musician and owned and operated his own entertainment company, UNICAM Entertainment. Born in Seattle to a military family, he spent his childhood living in Japan and Hawaii before returning to Washington, graduating from Edmonds High School. He later attended Central Washington University, where he studied law and business administration.

