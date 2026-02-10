Lynnwood Cares Community Food Drive continues through February

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A reminder that throughout the month of February, you can donate to Lynnwood Cares, a citywide food drive dedicated to stocking local pantries and food banks with nutritious, shelf-stable and culturally relevant foods.

Donations will directly benefit the Edmonds College Food Pantry, the Lynnwood Food Bank, the Washington West African Center and the Edmonds School District Foundation’s Nourishing Network.

High-priority items include:

Basmati, Jasmine and long-grain rices

Flour (all-purpose, whole wheat, masa, corn, teff, shiro)

Dried beans

Canned tomato products (paste, diced, sauces)

Cooking oils (canola, vegetable, palm, sunflower, sesame)

Spices (garlic, ginger, cumin, turmeric, paprika)

Shelf-stable coconut milk

Community members can drop off donations at several locations across the city:

For additional information, including a list of requested items and an interactive map of drop-off locations, visit lynnwoodcares.edmonds.edu.