Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Lynnwood Chamber recognizes Best of Lynnwood winners

By
Logan Bury

Douglas Evans of Edmonds College networks prior to the event.
A guest claps as the Best of Lynnwood awards are presented.
Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival shows the audience the 2025-26 edition of the Best of Lynnwood magazine.
Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coelho emphasized that all businesses in Lynnwood play a vital role in the community.
Fogo de Chao won the best dining/dinner award.

Edmonds College was honored in the education category.
Dave and Buster’s was named the best for entertainment/family activities.
Chef Dane Catering won the best event organizer/caterer award.
Risa Herrera of the Ohana Agency won the award for best financial/accounting/insurance services.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County won the best nonprofit organization creating community award.
The Lynnwood Food Bank was honored as the best nonprofit organization providing services.
Karina Gasperin was honored as the best outstanding individual in arts/culture.
Peace of Mind Brewing won the best pub/bar/distillery award.
Destinations Lynnwood won the best senior services award.
Mr.Kleen/76 Stations won the award for best retail/business services.
The 2025/26 Best of Lynnwood magazine.
Guests enjoyed time to network with other local business owners following the award ceremony.

In front of a sold-out crowd, the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Best of Lynnwood luncheon on Wednesday afternoon. More than 50,000 votes were cast in the 2025-26 contest, and 28 local businesses or nonprofit organizations were voted “Best of Lynnwood” in categories ranging from dining to senior services.

Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coelho and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival presented the awards to winners in attendance.

“Each and everyone of you are a vital part of our community,” Nick Coelho said to open the ceremony.

The 2025-26 Best of Lynnwood magazines will be available at a number of public buildings and businesses soon.

Best of Lynnwood Winners

Bakery/Dessert: Lumi Dessert Cafe

Beauty Supplies: Sephora

Beauty Treatments/Services: Olympus Spa

Coffee/Espresso: Kitanada Espresso & Acai 

Dining/Breakfast: Kona Kitchen 

Dining/Lunch: Isran Thai Soul Kitchen 

Dining/Dinner: Fogo de Chao 

Education: Edmonds College 

Entertainment/Family Activities: Dave and Busters 

Event Organizer/Caterer: Chef Dane Catering 

Financial/Accounting/Insurance/Services: Risa Herrera, The Ohana Agency 

Financial/Banking/Lending: Mountain Pacific Bank – Lynnwood Center 

Health and Wellness: Experience Momentum

Home and Garden: Hero Ace Hardware

Home Services/Contractor: MacCoy Home Solutions 

Hotel: Hilton Garden Inn

Nonprofit Organization Creating Community: Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County  

Nonprofit Organization Providing Services: Lynnwood Food Bank 

Outstanding Individual in Arts/Culture: Karina Gasperin, NW Latina TV pioneer. 

Pet Services: PAWS of Lynnwood 

Pub/ Bar/ Distillery: Peace of Mind Brewing Company 

Real Estate Professional: Bill Jordan, Century 21 RE Center

Retail/Business Services: Mr.Kleen/76 Stations 

Retail/Shopping – Fits in a cart: HMart Asian Foods 

Retail/Shopping – Make room in the trunk: Alderwood Mall 

Senior Services: Destinations Lynnwood 

Technology Services: Team Logic IT 

Travel Services: Anywhere But Here Travel 

 



