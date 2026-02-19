Lynnwood Chamber recognizes Best of Lynnwood winners

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
In front of a sold-out crowd, the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Best of Lynnwood luncheon on Wednesday afternoon. More than 50,000 votes were cast in the 2025-26 contest, and 28 local businesses or nonprofit organizations were voted “Best of Lynnwood” in categories ranging from dining to senior services.
Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coelho and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival presented the awards to winners in attendance.
“Each and everyone of you are a vital part of our community,” Nick Coelho said to open the ceremony.
The 2025-26 Best of Lynnwood magazines will be available at a number of public buildings and businesses soon.
Best of Lynnwood Winners
Bakery/Dessert: Lumi Dessert Cafe
Beauty Supplies: Sephora
Beauty Treatments/Services: Olympus Spa
Coffee/Espresso: Kitanada Espresso & Acai
Dining/Breakfast: Kona Kitchen
Dining/Lunch: Isran Thai Soul Kitchen
Dining/Dinner: Fogo de Chao
Education: Edmonds College
Entertainment/Family Activities: Dave and Busters
Event Organizer/Caterer: Chef Dane Catering
Financial/Accounting/Insurance/Services: Risa Herrera, The Ohana Agency
Financial/Banking/Lending: Mountain Pacific Bank – Lynnwood Center
Health and Wellness: Experience Momentum
Home and Garden: Hero Ace Hardware
Home Services/Contractor: MacCoy Home Solutions
Hotel: Hilton Garden Inn
Nonprofit Organization Creating Community: Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County
Nonprofit Organization Providing Services: Lynnwood Food Bank
Outstanding Individual in Arts/Culture: Karina Gasperin, NW Latina TV pioneer.
Pet Services: PAWS of Lynnwood
Pub/ Bar/ Distillery: Peace of Mind Brewing Company
Real Estate Professional: Bill Jordan, Century 21 RE Center
Retail/Business Services: Mr.Kleen/76 Stations
Retail/Shopping – Fits in a cart: HMart Asian Foods
Retail/Shopping – Make room in the trunk: Alderwood Mall
Senior Services: Destinations Lynnwood
Technology Services: Team Logic IT
Travel Services: Anywhere But Here Travel
