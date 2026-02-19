Lynnwood Chamber recognizes Best of Lynnwood winners

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

In front of a sold-out crowd, the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Best of Lynnwood luncheon on Wednesday afternoon. More than 50,000 votes were cast in the 2025-26 contest, and 28 local businesses or nonprofit organizations were voted “Best of Lynnwood” in categories ranging from dining to senior services.

Lynnwood City Council President Nick Coelho and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival presented the awards to winners in attendance.

“Each and everyone of you are a vital part of our community,” Nick Coelho said to open the ceremony.

The 2025-26 Best of Lynnwood magazines will be available at a number of public buildings and businesses soon.

Best of Lynnwood Winners

Bakery/Dessert: Lumi Dessert Cafe

Beauty Supplies: Sephora

Beauty Treatments/Services: Olympus Spa

Coffee/Espresso: Kitanada Espresso & Acai

Dining/Breakfast: Kona Kitchen

Dining/Lunch: Isran Thai Soul Kitchen

Dining/Dinner: Fogo de Chao

Education: Edmonds College

Entertainment/Family Activities: Dave and Busters

Event Organizer/Caterer: Chef Dane Catering

Financial/Accounting/Insurance/Services: Risa Herrera, The Ohana Agency

Financial/Banking/Lending: Mountain Pacific Bank – Lynnwood Center

Health and Wellness: Experience Momentum

Home and Garden: Hero Ace Hardware

Home Services/Contractor: MacCoy Home Solutions

Hotel: Hilton Garden Inn

Nonprofit Organization Creating Community: Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County

Nonprofit Organization Providing Services: Lynnwood Food Bank

Outstanding Individual in Arts/Culture: Karina Gasperin, NW Latina TV pioneer.

Pet Services: PAWS of Lynnwood

Pub/ Bar/ Distillery: Peace of Mind Brewing Company

Real Estate Professional: Bill Jordan, Century 21 RE Center

Retail/Business Services: Mr.Kleen/76 Stations

Retail/Shopping – Fits in a cart: HMart Asian Foods

Retail/Shopping – Make room in the trunk: Alderwood Mall

Senior Services: Destinations Lynnwood

Technology Services: Team Logic IT

Travel Services: Anywhere But Here Travel





