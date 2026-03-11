Lynnwood Council approves immigration protection resolution, weighs next steps for farmers market

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Key takeaways:

The Council unanimously approved a resolution reaffirming immigrant and constitutional rights in Lynnwood.

After encountering minor roadblocks, staff presented potential paths forward for the proposed Lynnwood farmers market.

Staff briefed the Council on the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade project, which has garnered public pushback from Edmonds residents in recent months.

The Lynnwood City Council approved a resolution on immigration and constitutional protections at its March 9 business meeting, affirming the City’s compliance with state laws amid nationwide tensions with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

The Council also discussed potential next steps for creating a Lynnwood farmers market at the City Center Link light rail station, addressing budget, staffing and logistics as the summer nears. Further, staff presented proposed changes to the City’s development code during a public hearing, and updated the Council on the estimated $300 million Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment upgrade project.

Women’s History Month

Notable women from the community, including City staff and community leaders, accepted the City Council’s proclamation recognizing March as Women’s History Month.

Immigration protection resolution

The Council unanimously approved a resolution aimed at protecting immigrants and the constitutional rights of all people in Lynnwood, in line with similar resolutions from jurisdictions in the county and state.

The resolution, “Protecting Immigrant Safety, Constitutional Rights, and Community Trust,” reaffirms the City’s adherence to state law, namely the Keep Washington Working Act, prohibiting governments and law enforcement from participating in civil immigration enforcement.

Councilmember Isabel Mata spearheaded the effort, noting the importance of making the City’s stance clear in a time when residents may be fearful given nationwide tensions with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

“I think it’s important that we reaffirm what we believe in as a community during a time when people are being threatened, people are scared,” Mata said. “People need to know on a local level that their leaders care and are going to do everything they can to protect them.”

The approved resolution was amended from its original version,which called on police to intervene upon witnessing excessive or unlawful force from federal or other law enforcement agencies. The changes came after Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon spoke about the danger of such requirements, noting that local police have no real authority over federal law enforcement.

“We’re not asking them to go toe to toe with ICE should they come into our community,” Mata said Monday, noting the department’s commitment to stand as a witness in court if something like that were to happen. “[Police] will do their best to protect themselves and protect the members of our community, but unfortunately there’s no protection from this federal overreach.”

The resolution also calls on the Lynnwood mayor to ensure City staff are up-to-date on protocols required by state law if federal immigration enforcement officers arrive on City property. Further, it requires the City be proactive in sharing information on legal rights and other resources to protect and help immigrants.

Mayor George Hurst said he’s met with local nonprofit and community leaders to establish a task force that will assist families if one of their family members are detained.

Council Vice President Derica Escamilla responded to public comments criticizing the performative nature of the resolution, speaking to the lived experience of people from certain demographics and racial groups.

“It’s not performative to a lot of people,” she said. “For those who do need this, it creates an additional layer of safety and understanding for them on what their community is and isn’t willing to do, and who’s really there for them in this crazy time.”

Read the full resolution here.

Farmers market update

In November, Councilmembers voted to use their unspent travel funds on a refundable security deposit to Sound Transit, which had offered the light rail station as a location for a future farmers market, free of charge.

When Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce CEO Frank Percival proposed the idea to the Council last year, he said the chamber would search for and hire a market manager. The goal was for an experienced manager to take over market operations, eventually leading to a self-sustaining market that paid the manager’s salary. Ideally, the market would open before the 2026 FIFA World Cup games in June.

After searching for about a month, Percival said he couldn’t find a manager willing to take on a new market, and he passed the responsibility on to City staff. Since then, staff have worked with an experienced local market consultant Percival recommended to identify a potential manager and path forward.

Lynnwood Tourism Project Manager Ryan Bush said market organizers have identified a potential manager who is “very interested” and staff will know within a few days whether they will take it on. City Business and Development Director Ben Wolters said staff will be able to determine soon whether it’s feasible to open the market before the World Cup.

If the City did move forward with the market, Bush said the consultant recommended starting with a small, eight-week pilot market to gauge cost and interests, and to get a feel of operations. She advised staff to continue the search for a manager and to develop a starting budget of between $7,000 and $8,000, making the job more appealing to potential managers.

While Wolters said his department could provide some money for the market, finances are tight as the City faces a $3.5 million budget deficit for 2026. Further, most vendors have their event schedules filled for the summer by January, Bush said, making a June start date difficult.

However, Bush said the market would automatically bring revenue through sales tax. Additionally, charging a $40 application fee and a $35 weekly stall fee could generate between $12,000 to $15,400 before expenses to pay the market manager.

Despite the potential complications, Councilmembers expressed confidence in the market’s potential for success and community enrichment.

Councilmember Robert Leutwyler said it was more than just a market, but a “new Lynnwood tradition.”

Councilmember David Parshall agreed, remarking on the uniqueness and convenience of having a farmers market at the end of the light rail line for the next few years.

“In 20 years nobody will remember all of these discussions,” Parshall said. “Maybe they’ll just remember that there’s been a farmers market for 20 years, and that they can take the light rail to get there.”

Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant expansion

After giving a similar presentation at an Edmonds City Council meeting last week, Lynnwood Public Works staff gave the presentation on home turf Monday, updating the Council on the status of the massive proposed wastewater treatment plant upgrade project.

Built in 1962, Lynnwood’s wastewater treatment plant hasn’t had a substantial upgrade since the 1980s, and the plant’s aging equipment is reaching the end of its lifespan. As environmental regulations tighten and as Lynnwood’s population continues to grow, City staff are laying the groundwork to redo and expand the plant.

The plant is located on an annexed portion of land along a ravine within Edmonds’ borders. Those living near the plant have pushed back against the project at recent Edmonds City Council meetings, citing concerns over odor, environmental impacts and property values. Some residents have suggested Lynnwood move the plant out of Edmonds altogether and criticized the City of Lynnwood for an apparent lack of communication.

At Monday’s meeting, staff addressed community concerns and discussed the project status with the Council. The project is in the early predesign phases, staff say, leaving some questions on cost, timeline and environmental impact unanswered until next year when the project enters the design phase.

Since about 7,000 Edmonds residents are serviced by the Lynnwood plant, Lynnwood Public Works Director Jared Bond said his department has been in contact with Edmonds staff since the early days of the project in 2021. Edmonds staff said they alerted the mayor in 2021, and Lynnwood and Edmonds staff had multiple meetings since. My Lynnwood News obtained emails and minutes from these meetings, spanning from 2021 to 2025.

While staff turnover in Edmonds complicated communications, Bond said “that didn’t stop us from engaging and keeping them informed of where our project was at and what decisions were coming.”

In late 2025, Edmonds residents began expressing concern over Lynnwood’s expansion project. Hurst said at that time he received emails from Edmonds’ Mayor and Councilmembers, saying they hadn’t heard anything about the project. Lynnwood Councilmembers on Monday said they received similar communications.

“I would just say that it’s not our public works responsibility to inform different city councils,” Hurst said. “They have a public works department and they have a share of this project… We’ve done our best to let them know and we’re doing our best to work with them.”

At the Edmonds Council meeting last week, residents during public comment said they hadn’t heard about the project until a few weeks prior. Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant Project Manager Eshan Shirkhani said a public outreach plan was built into the project in the project’s early days. While Lynnwood officials said they didn’t plan to implement that plan for a few years, they kickstarted it early following an increase in public interest late last year.

Council President Nick Coelho confirmed Lynnwood sent out mailers to all people living within half a mile of the plant. Since then, staff hosted four public meetings and countless tours of the plant for any interested residents.

“You guys have documentation, you have receipts,” Coelho said. “Sometimes people just throw things away when they get the mail, I get it. But you guys are trying, you have plans and you’re doing your jobs.”

In recent years, the plant received multiple violations for exceeding federal and state regulations. Plant manager Tanner Boyle admitted these violations, attributing them to aging technology coupled with tighter regulations and increased flow the plant wasn’t equipped to handle. He said this era was a period of grueling trial and error. He said they brought in external experts to find the cause of the issues and fix them, including representatives from the U.S. Environmental Projection Agency (EPA).

Answering Councilmember Mata’s questions about the plant’s health impacts, none of the staff members present said there have been any health issues they’ve been aware of in the 60 years the plant has been operating.

“We’ve had people that have worked there for 30 years,” Boyle said. “The EPA was there for two years, monitoring what we were doing… and never once did they say health was a concern.” He added the EPA also issued compliance reports based on their observations.

Since the latest round of violations in 2024, Lynnwood shut off its aging sewage incinerator and hasn’t had any violations since.

The location and circumstances of Lynnwood’s sewage plant are very unique, Shirkhani said. After several years studying the complexities of wastewater treatment plans, “there’s not really a similar or exact situation somewhere else that we can look into and learn from.”

For that reason, the City hired experienced engineers to direct the project to adapt it to Lynnwood’s unique needs.

“We’re trying to build this project in a way that gives us flexibility to adapt to those surprises and uncertainties as we go, rather than just trying to build a fixed scenario and design everything for it,” Shirkhani said. “We’ll be able to pivot if something goes wrong.”

Read more about the full wastewater treatment presentation here.

More information on the project is available here or on the City’s website.

Public hearing on development code changes

In June, the Council approved a new Unified Development Code, condensing multiple areas of City code regarding development standards into one place and standardizing regulations to improve efficiency. However, the City was up against the clock to adopt the code to comply with new state laws, and staff said they’d likely come to the Council with changes in the future as they worked under the new guidelines.

Before the public hearing on Monday, staff gave Councilmembers a briefing on the proposed changes. The changes include minor language changes and clarified regulations on ground-floor use, accessory buildings, building setbacks and lot subdivision. The Council is set to vote on the changes March 23.

In multifamily buildings with more than six structures (typically townhome complexes or apartments), at least 40% of the ground floor must be residentially occupiable space. Of those on the ground floor facing a public street, 20% must be commercial use.

Changes to code on accessory buildings and structures clarify use of shipping containers. The proposed code prohibits shipping containers as accessory structures, except for commercial use or with an active permit for construction storage. Commercial properties can’t have a shipping container on site for over 90 days in a year without a building permit, and containers can be used as a building in compliance with standard design requirements.

View the full list of proposed changes here.

Other business

In other business, the City adopted the 2026 Finance Committee meeting calendar, moving the meetings to the third Tuesday of each month.

The meeting agenda and recording are available on the City’s website.

Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.