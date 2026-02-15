Lynnwood Council to discuss Flock contract and immigration enforcement policy Feb. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

At its Feb. 17 work session, the Lynnwood City Council is set to hold a conversation on two topics residents have expressed overwhelming concern over in recent months: whether to cancel the City’s contract with Flock, the company providing automated license plate reader cameras nationwide, followed by discussion on proposed policy regarding immigrant safety and enforcement.

The meeting is a work session, meaning there will be no public comments or action taken. It is being held on Tuesday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Following a closed executive session on potential litigation, Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon on Tuesday is set to give the Council an updated presentation on the city’s Flock automated licence plate reader cameras. The Council at a later date may decide whether to cancel the contract.

This comes after a University of Washington study found that out-of-state and federal law enforcement agencies accessed camera data statewide for immigration enforcement purposes, despite the Lynnwood Police Department’s promise that the cameras wouldn’t be used that way. UW researchers found two entries in Lynnwood’s search log from out-of-state police departments with immigration listed as the reason for the search.

In November, the Council formally paused the Flock cameras. Councilmember Derica Escamilla proposed an amendment that the City immediately cancel its Flock contract, but the Council rejected it due to potential legal concerns that could arise from early termination. Since October, several residents have called on the Council to end the contract. Many of them cited surveillance concerns – particularly over recent actions of federal immigration law enforcement nationwide and in Washington.

Following the Flock discussion, the Council will discuss a policy on immigrant safety and constitutional rights proposed in January by Councilmember Isabel Mata. Mata said her intention was to protect the constitutional rights of immigrants and protesters, shortly after ICE officers shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The proposed legislation limits City resources for federal immigration enforcement, consistent with state law. It also requires Lynnwood police and City staff to receive training so they can enforce the policy and intervene when witnessing excessive or unlawful conduct from law enforcement. The policy also aims to protect residents’ First Amendment rights, notably the right to protest.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 17 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

