Lynnwood Council to interview Pos. 6 applicants Jan. 20

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Jan. 20 meeting to interview the top 11 candidates for the Position 6 vacated by George Hurst when he took office as mayor Jan. 1.

The Council will interview the following candidates, in order:

Jacob Berger

Han McDonald

Paula Ferreira-Smith

Quinn Van Order

Chelsea Wright

Noel Baca

Richard Wright

Cathy Baylor

Dorina Katro

Abdullahi Abdullahi

Brandon Molina

After the interviews, the council will vote and appoint a new councilmember Jan. 26. That person will then take oath of office that night or at the following meeting.

A total of 24 applicants applied for the position and were ranked individually by each councilmember. Per City code, the eight top-ranking candidates advanced to the interviews, but due to a calculation error 11 councilmembers are set to be interviewed.

A full agenda is available on the City’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

