Lynnwood Council to interview Pos. 6 applicants Jan. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Jan. 20 meeting to interview the top 11 candidates for the Position 6 vacated by George Hurst when he took office as mayor Jan. 1.
The Council will interview the following candidates, in order:
- Jacob Berger
- Han McDonald
- Paula Ferreira-Smith
- Quinn Van Order
- Chelsea Wright
- Noel Baca
- Richard Wright
- Cathy Baylor
- Dorina Katro
- Abdullahi Abdullahi
- Brandon Molina
After the interviews, the council will vote and appoint a new councilmember Jan. 26. That person will then take oath of office that night or at the following meeting.
A total of 24 applicants applied for the position and were ranked individually by each councilmember. Per City code, the eight top-ranking candidates advanced to the interviews, but due to a calculation error 11 councilmembers are set to be interviewed.
A full agenda is available on the City’s website.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.