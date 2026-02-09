Lynnwood Council to review South County health worker contract Feb. 9

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood City Council will vote whether to reconfirm a contract with South County Fire to fund a community health worker and reelect Council liaison positions at the Feb. 9 business meeting.

The meeting will start with a proclamation observing Lunar New Year, which begins Feb. 17.

Following the proclamation, the Council will vote on whether to continue theSouth County Fire contract for a community health worker in 2026. The position is fully funded by a grant from the Verdant Health Commission.

The community health workers provide resources to those in need through collaboration with health care and mental health providers including medication assistance, home visits, case management and senior services.

The Council will then reelect liaison positions, following the appointment of Councilmember Chelsea Wright at the Feb. 2 meeting. Wright was nominated to serve on the Snohomish County 911 board in place of Councilmember Bryce Owings, who had a schedule conflict prohibiting him from serving in the role.

At the end of the meeting, the Council will meet in two executive sessions to discuss with legal counsel real estate transitions and litigation or potential litigation. Executive sessions by law are closed to the public.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 9 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.