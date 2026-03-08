Lynnwood Council to vote on immigration protection resolution March 9

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood City Council is set at its March 9 business meeting to consider an immigrant protection resolution, following a trend in nearby jurisdictions to affirm constitutional protections in response to federal immigration enforcement actions locally and nationwide.

Also on the agenda is a public hearing for updates to City development code, a review of the City’s planned sewage plant expansion and a progress report on the Lynnwood farmers market slated for this summer.

Immigration protection resolution

After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shot and killed two people in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Councilmember Isabel Mata proposed the Council adopt legislation reaffirming immigrant protection and the City’s dedication to following state immigration laws and the U.S. Constitution.

In line with the Keep Washington Working Act, the resolution prohibits using any City resources – including funds, equipment, property and City staff or law enforcement – for immigration-related investigations or enforcement. The resolution also directs the mayor and Council to provide updated immigration-related information on matters including legal rights, legal resources and social services.

The final draft of the resolution was softened from the initial draft that required Lynnwood police to intervene upon witnessing excessive or unlawful behavior from any law enforcement officer, including federal immigration officers. Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon cautioned against the potential physical danger and legal risks these requirements posed to police, City staff and residents, noting local law enforcement don’t have any control over federal actions. These requirements were subsequently removed from the resolution.

Read the full proposed resolution here.

Farmers market report

Lynnwood could have its first official farmers market starting in summer 2026, after the Council in November paid a refundable $5,000 security deposit to Sound Transit to secure the light rail station as the market’s future location– free of cost to the City.

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce CEO Frank Percival is scheduled to give the Council an update on the market as the summer draws closer. When the Council first learned about the market last year, the Chamber of Commerce offered to hire a market manager to oversee the market and deal with logistics, relieving the City of responsibility. However, City documents say no one expressed an interest in managing the market, placing responsibility for “all coordination, negotiations and site operation” on Lynnwood. Percival recommended the City reach out to the Snohomish Farmers Market manager for additional support and consulting.

On Monday the Council will discuss whether to move forward with the market and what that would look like, notably as the City faces a $3.5 million budget shortfall for 2026.

Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades

After giving a marathon presentation on the matter at the Edmonds City Council meeting last week, public works staff will provide a similar presentation on home turf Monday, updating the Lynnwood Council on the proposed Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade project, estimated to cost around $330 million.

Built in 1962, Lynnwood’s sewage treatment plant hasn’t had a substantial upgrade since the 1980s. As the plant’s aging equipment reaches the end of its lifespan, environmental regulations grow stricter and as Lynnwood’s population continues to grow, City staff are laying the groundwork to redo and expand the plant.

The plant, however, is located on an annexed portion of land along a ravine within Edmonds’ borders. Those living near the plant have pushed back against the project at recent Edmonds Council meetings, citing concerns over odor, environmental impacts and property values – with some residents suggesting Lynnwood move the plant out of Edmonds altogether.

Staying at the current plant and updating existing technology is the quickest and most cost-effective way to continue to meet Lynnwood’s sewage needs, according to a 2021 study. Building a new plant elsewhere or connecting to the King County or other metro sewage system would cost significantly more – requiring a long, complicated process of repiping almost the entire City, staff say.

The project is in the early pre-design phases, staff say, leaving some questions on cost, timeline and environmental impact unanswered. Details will become clearer next year as the project goes into the design phase, staff said.

Learn more about the project here or on the City’s website.

Other business

In other business, the meeting will begin with a proclamation honoring March as International Women’s History Month. The Council will also review and vote on whether to adopt the 2026 City Finance Committee Meeting calendar.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, March 9 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.