Lynnwood Council to vote on public safety sales tax Jan. 12

The Lynnwood City Council at its Jan. 12 meeting is set to vote on whether to implement a 0.1% public safety tax, one of several proposed actions to close a $4 million budget deficit projected for 2026. The Council Monday will also appoint and elect new Council leadership, announce the top eight candidates for the vacant Position 6 Council seat and discuss scheduling for the year.

Public safety sales tax

If the council approves an ordinance to adopt a 0.1% public safety enhancement sales tax, it is set to go into effect April 1. Authorized by House Bill 2015, the tax is projected to generate about $3 million annually for Lynnwood’s public safety costs.

If the Council does not approve the tax at its next meeting, it has until June 2028 to enact it without a public vote, Police Chief Cole Langdon told the Council at a previous council meeting. The permanent tax can be stacked with other local taxes and used broadly for criminal justice purposes, including domestic violence services, diversion programs and behavioral health support.

Position 6 vacancy

A total of 24 qualified applicants applied for the Position 6 Council seat vacated by George Hurst when he took office as Mayor Jan. 1. Councilmembers then individually ranked all 24 applicants using a points system. The eight applicants with the most points will be revealed Monday, moving forward the interview phase on Jan. 20

Council leadership positions

As is customary for the beginning of the year, the Council will elect new council leadership and appoint liaison positions. Whoever the Council elects as the new president and vice president will take charge of planning meeting agendas and other council matters. Those appointed to liaison positions will represent the Council on various city and local advisory bodies including the City Tourism Advisory Council and the Snohomish County 911 Board.

Other business: The Council is also set to select a date for its 2026 summit, where Councilmembers in an hours-long meeting identify their priorities and goals for the year. The Council will vote whether to move its bonus Wednesday work session from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25.

A full agenda is available on the City’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 12 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.