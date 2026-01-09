Lynnwood Development & Business Services returns to City Hall

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Community members can now complete all of their city business under one roof after Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services (DBS) officially moved into City Hall at the start of 2026.

The move is expected to save Lynnwood $1 million in rent over the next four years, Mayor George Hurst said in a City newsletter. Previously, DBS operated out of the Northview Business Park near the Embassy Suites Hotel (20816 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood).

DBS now has a dedicated counter in City Hall to assist with permitting and other services during building business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The move brings all outward-facing City service operations to Lynnwood’s Civic Campus for the first time in over a decade.

The department’s duties include long-term City planning, development, environmental reviews, permitting, business licencing, code enforcement and tourism.

“Moving our services to a central location improves ease of access, mitigating the need for multiple trips while working with our City,” DBS Director Ben Wolters said.

Learn more about DBS and its services on the City’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.