Lynnwood Elks hosting Sweetheart Ball, membership drive Feb. 14

The Lynnwood Elks is hosting a Sweetheart Ball and membership drive Saturday, Feb. 14 — and you’re invited.

There’s a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. featuring beef or seafood. Then dancing to live music from the Guy Johnson Band.

Dress is semiformal. Cost is $40 per person if paid by Feb. 10, or $45 at the door.

The location is 15128 Hwy 99, Lynnwood. RSVP by calling 425-776-2171 or emailing elks2171@gmail.com.