Lynnwood High School credit union branch reopens after remodel

Gesa Credit Union’s Lynnwood High School Credit Union branch officially reopened Tuesday, March 3, welcoming students back following a planned remodel of the space. The branch was first opened in April 2025.

The branch is operated by students in the school’s DECA Business and Marketing program, giving them hands-on experience running a financial institution while applying lessons from the classroom. Students assist with transactions, such as deposits and withdrawals for their peers, develop marketing campaigns and organize financial education activities across campus.

As part of the program, one student is selected each year by Gesa Credit Union for a paid internship to help oversee daily branch operations.

To mark the reopening, students organized a small kickoff event featuring giveaways and prizes for classmates.