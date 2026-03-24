Lynnwood Idol 2026: Singing competition for K–12 Students in Edmonds School District

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The City of Lynnwood is accepting applications for a youth singing competition open to K–12 students who live in or attend school within the Edmonds School District .

Students will compete in two age categories: Grades K–5 and grades 6–12. The competition includes two rounds: an initial video submission due April 30 and an in-person finals event on May 31 at the Edmonds College Black Box Theatre.

Two winners will each receive a $500 prize and the opportunity to perform at Lynnwood CELEBRATE! on June 26. Runners-up will each receive $250.

Participants may perform songs in any genre, including classical, Broadway, country, jazz, rock or pop, using backing tracks. Performances must be two minutes or less. Selected finalists may receive free coaching from a professional singer prior to the finals.

Applications are due April 30 and can be submitted at: https://us.openforms.com/Form/39ee0d73-2180-4e22-b29a-b691de9a00b6.

More information is available at: https://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Play-Lynnwood/Arts-Culture-and-Heritage/Artist-Opportunities-Resources#Idol.

For more information, contact Fred Wong, Arts, Culture & Heritage Coordinator, at fwong@lynnwoodwa.gov.