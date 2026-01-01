Lynnwood Neighborhood Center grand opening community celebration Jan. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

More than 15 years and $26 million later, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center‘s grand opening is only a few weeks away. The center aims to be a community hub, offering a place to gather and access essential services.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Saturday, Jan. 24 Time: 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

11 a.m. -2 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, 19509 64th Ave. W., Lynnwood

The event will be a community celebration, with fire truck tours, real-life Quidditch from Harry Potter, Lego contests, food, photos and activities for all ages.

The 39,000-square-foot Lynnwood Neighborhood Center is designed to be a “one-stop shop” resource hub, providing an array of services from local organizations and nonprofits residents across South Snohomish and North King Counties.

