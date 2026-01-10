Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 21-27, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Dec. 21

4901 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

5501 Firwood Drive: Vehicle theft.

4717 200th Street Southwest: RSO

18601 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 Highway 99: Obstructing and false statement.

18023 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18306 60th Avenue West: Court order violation.

3000 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

3205 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.

2901 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault.

19715 Scriber Lake Road: First-degree criminal trespass.

19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

5229 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

Dec. 22

2927 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor fheft

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

19332 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft of wallet from Best Western.

19130 Highway 99: Vehicle theft of U-Haul.

4615 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19321 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.

18602 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft.

20110 46th Avenue West: Sex offenses, indecent exposure.

6501 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

3200 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18800 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Collision, hit and run.

4615 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

2617 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.

19607 Heinz Place: Behavioral health contact.

16710 58th Place West: Warrant arrest.

19414 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

Dec. 23

3720 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

19500 Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft

176TH Street Southwest/Highway99: Warrant arrest

18800 44th Avenue West: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.

19200 44th Avenue West: Trespass.

19200 44th Avenue W West: Suspicious circumstance.

19800 Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

6208 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault, exposing a minor to domestic violence.



18601 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft

3200 184th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm.

18109 33rd Avenue West: Court order violation

18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest for theft.

196th Street Southwest/24th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with license suspended.

18508 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

4615 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.

Dec. 24

3000 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

17000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with license suspended.

19321 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

4411 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

4615 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

4701 176th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19321 44th Avenue West: Found property

18305 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl

18110 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic, no assault.

3900 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19030 Highway 99: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Vehicle offense, minor in possession.

Dec. 25

16404 36th Avenue West: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.

4704 176th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

4806 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20725 Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Walgreens.

21009 49th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

19900 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

Dec.26

3910 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief involving shattered front glass at Car Toys.

6817 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, dangerous weapons,/trip permit violation.

20122 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6027 208th Street Southwest: Missing person, juvenile.

19710 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

19815 Scriber Lake Road: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.

4120 196th Street Southwest: Found property.

Dec. 27

4400 196th Street Southwest: Obstruction, disorderly conduct.

19719 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

19620 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault

19620 Highway 99: Missing person, adult.

3405 188th Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery.

20110 46th Avenue West: Found property.

18505 36th Avenue West: Weapon surrender.

4831 168th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.

19100 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18606 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Court order violation.

17222 Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.

5622 183rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.