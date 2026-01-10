Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 21-27, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Dec. 21
4901 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
5501 Firwood Drive: Vehicle theft.
4717 200th Street Southwest: RSO
18601 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 Highway 99: Obstructing and false statement.
18023 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18306 60th Avenue West: Court order violation.
3000 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
3205 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.
2901 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault.
19715 Scriber Lake Road: First-degree criminal trespass.
19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
5229 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 22
2927 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor fheft
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
19332 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft of wallet from Best Western.
19130 Highway 99: Vehicle theft of U-Haul.
4615 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19321 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.
18602 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Vehicle theft.
20110 46th Avenue West: Sex offenses, indecent exposure.
6501 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3200 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18800 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Collision, hit and run.
4615 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
2617 196th Street Southwest: Driving under the influence.
19607 Heinz Place: Behavioral health contact.
16710 58th Place West: Warrant arrest.
19414 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
Dec. 23
3720 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
19500 Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft
176TH Street Southwest/Highway99: Warrant arrest
18800 44th Avenue West: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
19200 44th Avenue West: Trespass.
19200 44th Avenue W West: Suspicious circumstance.
19800 Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
6208 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault, exposing a minor to domestic violence.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft
3200 184th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm.
18109 33rd Avenue West: Court order violation
18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest for theft.
196th Street Southwest/24th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with license suspended.
18508 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4615 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.
Dec. 24
3000 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
17000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with license suspended.
19321 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
4411 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
4615 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
4701 176th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19321 44th Avenue West: Found property
18305 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl
18110 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic, no assault.
3900 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19030 Highway 99: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Vehicle offense, minor in possession.
Dec. 25
16404 36th Avenue West: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
4704 176th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
4806 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20725 Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Walgreens.
21009 49th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
19900 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
Dec.26
3910 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief involving shattered front glass at Car Toys.
6817 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, dangerous weapons,/trip permit violation.
20122 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6027 208th Street Southwest: Missing person, juvenile.
19710 48th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
19815 Scriber Lake Road: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
4120 196th Street Southwest: Found property.
Dec. 27
4400 196th Street Southwest: Obstruction, disorderly conduct.
19719 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
19620 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault
19620 Highway 99: Missing person, adult.
3405 188th Street Southwest: Fraud, forgery.
20110 46th Avenue West: Found property.
18505 36th Avenue West: Weapon surrender.
4831 168th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.
19100 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18606 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Court order violation.
17222 Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft.
5622 183rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
