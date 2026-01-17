Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec 28, 2025 -Jan 3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Dec. 28

5707 202nd Street Southwest: Vehicle collision, driving under the influence.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard/33rd Avenue West: Vehicle offense, trip permit violation.

3200 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

4220 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.

3205 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, third-degree possession of stolen property.

18320 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, obstruction and displaying a weapon.

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

Dec. 29

18820 51st Place West: Burglary.

20122 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18121 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

2110 Virginia Avenue: Attempted robbery and kidnapping.

3205 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19321 44th Avenue West: Public assistance, two firearms for destruction.

3720 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

19500 Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19200 44th Avenue West: Missing person, adult.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

4735 200th Street Southwest: Burglary at apartment.

20122 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20122 46th Avenue West: Obstructing.

2901 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstructing, dangerous weapons.

19702 Highway 99: Graffiti.

2800 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

6520 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

Dec. 30

20110 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.

3011 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19800 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

4807 180th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

18600 33rd Avenue West: Burglary.

19820 44th Avenue West: Criminal trespass.

18109 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

19500 40th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

17600 36th Avenue West: Weapons violation.

2901 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

2901 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, known possession of a controlled substance.

21317 Highway 99: Felony theft.

20122 46th Avenue West: Felony assault.

33rd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

Dec. 31

20122 46th Avenue West: Warrant Arrest.

17714 32nd Place West: Warrant arrest, assisting King County Sheriff’s Office and Bothell Police Department.

4615 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.

40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense, warrant arrest and trip permit violation.

3100 196th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, assisting Mill Creek Police Department.

18109 33rd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

3701 188th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

18520 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, driving with suspended license.

18520 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

Jan 1

18800 44th Avenue West: Eluding police officer.

4802 168th Street Southwest: Obstructing.

16629 Highway 99: Traffic offense, second-degree driving with suspended license.

16429 65th Avenue West: Domestic, misdemeanor assault.

20110 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, third-degree driving with suspended license.

4504 176th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

20110 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

17015 33rd Place West: Domestic, misdemeanor assault.

3400 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offense, reckless driving.

18306 Highway 99: Traffic offense, trip permit violation, third-degree driving with suspended license.

7221 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

2927 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault.

20832 66th Avenue West: Court order violation.

18601 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic disturbance.

20110 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of controlled substances act.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: Sex offense, public indecency.

Jan. 2

19321 44th Avenue West: Found property.

3000 184th Street Southwest: Attempted robbery.

3000 184th Street Southwest: Bomb threat.

18505 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

9321 44th Avenue West: Found property.

20110 46th Avenue West: Lewd act, unlawful transit conduct.

196TH Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Collision, hit and run.

18111 36th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.

3200 184th Street Southwest: Burglary.

18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

2927 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

5905 200th Street Southwest: Harassment

Jan. 3

19400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

17009 38th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

6000 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

20800 66th Avenue West: Vehicle recovery.

9321 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, fraud.

17124 44th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

19105 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

20101 66th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

16824 Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

19600 Highway 99: Traffic offense, second-degree driving with suspended license.

18421 Highway 99: Traffic offense.

3413 168th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Felony possession of stolen property, shoplifting.

3005 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

3000 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault, third-degree malicious mischief.

18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.