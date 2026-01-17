Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec 28, 2025 -Jan 3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Dec. 28
5707 202nd Street Southwest: Vehicle collision, driving under the influence.
Alderwood Mall Boulevard/33rd Avenue West: Vehicle offense, trip permit violation.
3200 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
4220 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Suspicious circumstance.
3205 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, third-degree possession of stolen property.
18320 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, obstruction and displaying a weapon.
196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
Dec. 29
18820 51st Place West: Burglary.
20122 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18121 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
2110 Virginia Avenue: Attempted robbery and kidnapping.
3205 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19321 44th Avenue West: Public assistance, two firearms for destruction.
3720 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
19500 Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19200 44th Avenue West: Missing person, adult.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
4735 200th Street Southwest: Burglary at apartment.
20122 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20122 46th Avenue West: Obstructing.
2901 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, obstructing, dangerous weapons.
19702 Highway 99: Graffiti.
2800 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
6520 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Dec. 30
20110 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.
3011 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19800 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4807 180th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
18600 33rd Avenue West: Burglary.
19820 44th Avenue West: Criminal trespass.
18109 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
19500 40th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
17600 36th Avenue West: Weapons violation.
2901 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18405 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
2901 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, known possession of a controlled substance.
21317 Highway 99: Felony theft.
20122 46th Avenue West: Felony assault.
33rd Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 31
20122 46th Avenue West: Warrant Arrest.
17714 32nd Place West: Warrant arrest, assisting King County Sheriff’s Office and Bothell Police Department.
4615 196th Street Southwest: Trespass.
40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense, warrant arrest and trip permit violation.
3100 196th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, assisting Mill Creek Police Department.
18109 33rd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
3701 188th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
18520 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, driving with suspended license.
18520 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan 1
18800 44th Avenue West: Eluding police officer.
4802 168th Street Southwest: Obstructing.
16629 Highway 99: Traffic offense, second-degree driving with suspended license.
16429 65th Avenue West: Domestic, misdemeanor assault.
20110 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, third-degree driving with suspended license.
4504 176th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
20110 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
17015 33rd Place West: Domestic, misdemeanor assault.
3400 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offense, reckless driving.
18306 Highway 99: Traffic offense, trip permit violation, third-degree driving with suspended license.
7221 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
2927 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault.
20832 66th Avenue West: Court order violation.
18601 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic disturbance.
20110 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of controlled substances act.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: Sex offense, public indecency.
Jan. 2
19321 44th Avenue West: Found property.
3000 184th Street Southwest: Attempted robbery.
3000 184th Street Southwest: Bomb threat.
18505 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
9321 44th Avenue West: Found property.
20110 46th Avenue West: Lewd act, unlawful transit conduct.
196TH Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: Collision, hit and run.
18111 36th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
3200 184th Street Southwest: Burglary.
18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
2927 Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
5905 200th Street Southwest: Harassment
Jan. 3
19400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
17009 38th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
6000 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
20800 66th Avenue West: Vehicle recovery.
9321 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, fraud.
17124 44th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
19105 Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
20101 66th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.
16824 Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
19600 Highway 99: Traffic offense, second-degree driving with suspended license.
18421 Highway 99: Traffic offense.
3413 168th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Felony possession of stolen property, shoplifting.
3005 Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
3000 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault, third-degree malicious mischief.
18601 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
