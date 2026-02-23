Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 1-7, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Feb. 1
19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
Feb. 2
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Cyber harassment.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
20500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft, shoplifting.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
15600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor theft.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
400 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
Feb. 3
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, firearms.
23200 block Highway 99: Robbery.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Harassment.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
7500 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
16800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
16400 block 62nd Place West: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 4
17600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Found property.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 5
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
18800 block 33rd Avenue: Traffic offense, eluding police officer.
4th Avenue West/Evergreen Way: Out of area, theft of license plate.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
7300 block Heinz Place: Behavioral health contact.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Weapons violation.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
5900 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, failure to obey.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 6
17800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
17900 block Ash Way: Missing person, adult.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property.
16400 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief.
18000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, counterfeit document.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
19300 block 44th Street Southwest: Found property.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
20800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
5300 block 188th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
17400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
Feb. 7
4100 block 156th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.
16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.
16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
