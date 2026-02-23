Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 1-7, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Feb. 1

19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

Feb. 2

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Cyber harassment.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

20500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft, shoplifting.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

15600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor theft.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

400 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

Feb. 3

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, firearms.

23200 block Highway 99: Robbery.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Harassment.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

7500 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

16800 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

16400 block 62nd Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 4

17600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Found property.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 5

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

18800 block 33rd Avenue: Traffic offense, eluding police officer.

4th Avenue West/Evergreen Way: Out of area, theft of license plate.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

7300 block Heinz Place: Behavioral health contact.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Weapons violation.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

5900 block 188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, failure to obey.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 6

17800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

17900 block Ash Way: Missing person, adult.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Found property.

16400 block Highway 99: Felony malicious mischief.

18000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, counterfeit document.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

19300 block 44th Street Southwest: Found property.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

20800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

5300 block 188th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

17400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

Feb. 7

4100 block 156th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services.

16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.

16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.