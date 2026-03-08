Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 15-21, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Feb. 15

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with license suspended 2nd degree.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

16000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

17000 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer

17000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

44th Avenue West: Eluding police officer and obstruction.

Feb. 16

58th Place West/208th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting other agency, vehicle wanted by Seattle PD for felony gun crime. Vehicle stopped by local agency; occupants fled. Lynnwood officers located both subjects and took them into custody.

18000 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, traffic stop/driving with a suspended license/possession of a controlled substance.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Out of area, vehicle recovery, Ferndale PD vehicle recovery.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft/shoplift.

202nd Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, and hit and run attended.

18000 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, domestic verbal.

Feb. 17

16000 block 48th Avenue West: Traffic offense.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic assault.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief; bank window shattered with rock.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter, court order weapons surrender.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft; lent vehicle to male who did not return it.

18000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, forgery, identity theft in the first degree.

20000 block 60th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, identity theft.

18000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft 2.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, vehicle prowl 2.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Obstructing, warrant

Feb. 18

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.

16000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

17000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment, threat at middle school.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft from Fred Meyer.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting/warrant.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3, dangerous weapons.

17000 block Spruce Way: Sex offense, sex assault.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, verbal domestic violence disturbance.

17000 block 34th Place West: Civil matter.

Feb. 19

19000 block Bothell Everett Highway: Out of area, assisting other agency.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, criminal trespass in the second degree.

17000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, check forgery.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20000 block 52nd Avenue West: Rape.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, false statements.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, found wallet.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

18000 block 42nd Place West: Suspicious circumstance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting other agency, found persons.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

Feb. 20

19000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, domestic assault.

17000 block 53rd Place West: Court order violation.

188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing.

20000 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

16000 block 36th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

156th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, trip permit violation.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Court order violation; son violates protection order with mother.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Welfare check.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Felony theft, theft 2 access device.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, juveniles steal alcohol from Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, organized retail theft.

18000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifter arrested.

19000 block Highway 99: Harassment, theft and harassment.

19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, theft 2nd degree.

20000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

188th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

Feb. 21

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing, criminal trespass 1st degree.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, assault in the fourth degree.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.





