Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 15-21, 2026

Feb. 15
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with license suspended 2nd degree.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
16000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
17000 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer
17000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
44th Avenue West: Eluding police officer and obstruction.
Feb. 16
58th Place West/208th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting other agency, vehicle wanted by Seattle PD for felony gun crime. Vehicle stopped by local agency; occupants fled. Lynnwood officers located both subjects and took them into custody.
18000 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, traffic stop/driving with a suspended license/possession of a controlled substance.
4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Out of area, vehicle recovery, Ferndale PD vehicle recovery.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft/shoplift.
202nd Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, and hit and run attended.
18000 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, domestic verbal.
Feb. 17
16000 block 48th Avenue West: Traffic offense.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic assault.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief; bank window shattered with rock.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter, court order weapons surrender.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft; lent vehicle to male who did not return it.
18000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, forgery, identity theft in the first degree.
20000 block 60th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, identity theft.
18000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft 2.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, vehicle prowl 2.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Obstructing, warrant
Feb. 18
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.
16000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
17000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment, threat at middle school.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft from Fred Meyer.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting/warrant.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3, dangerous weapons.
17000 block Spruce Way: Sex offense, sex assault.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, verbal domestic violence disturbance.
17000 block 34th Place West: Civil matter.
Feb. 19
19000 block Bothell Everett Highway: Out of area, assisting other agency.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, criminal trespass in the second degree.
17000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, check forgery.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20000 block 52nd Avenue West: Rape.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, false statements.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, found wallet.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
18000 block 42nd Place West: Suspicious circumstance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting other agency, found persons.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
Feb. 20
19000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, domestic assault.
17000 block 53rd Place West: Court order violation.
188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing.
20000 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
16000 block 36th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
156th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, trip permit violation.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Court order violation; son violates protection order with mother.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Welfare check.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Felony theft, theft 2 access device.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, juveniles steal alcohol from Fred Meyer.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, organized retail theft.
18000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifter arrested.
19000 block Highway 99: Harassment, theft and harassment.
19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, theft 2nd degree.
20000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
188th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
Feb. 21
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing, criminal trespass 1st degree.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, assault in the fourth degree.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.
