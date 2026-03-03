Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 15-21, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Feb. 15
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Traffic offense, second-degree driving with a suspended license.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
19000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
16800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17200 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor theft.
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.
17500 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 16
58th Place West/208th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting Seattle Police Department.
18200 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license. Possession of a controlled substance.
4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting Ferndale Police Department.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
202nd Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run, driving under the influence.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Feb. 17
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
4600 block 159th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting Lakewood Police Department.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Weapons surrender.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
18700 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks. First-degree identity theft.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
18700 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Obstructing.
Feb. 18
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.
16600 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
17800 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment, threat at middle school.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, possession of dangerous weapons.
1740 block Spruce Way: Sexual offense, assault.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
Feb. 19
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.
17300 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Rape.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18200 block 42nd Place West: Suspicious circumstance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Out of area, found person.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Feb. 20
19200 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
17400 block 53rd Place West: Court order violation.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing.
20400 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
16700 block 36th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Court order violation.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Welfare check.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Felony theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
18600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
19500 block Highway 99: Harassment.
19700 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
188th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
Feb. 21
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespass.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.