Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 15-21, 2026

Feb. 15

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Traffic offense, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

19000 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

16800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17200 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor theft.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.

17500 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 16

58th Place West/208th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting Seattle Police Department.

18200 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license. Possession of a controlled substance.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting Ferndale Police Department.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

202nd Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run, driving under the influence.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

Feb. 17

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

4600 block 159th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting Lakewood Police Department.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Weapons surrender.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

18700 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks. First-degree identity theft.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

18700 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Obstructing.

Feb. 18

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.

16600 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

17800 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Harassment, threat at middle school.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, possession of dangerous weapons.

1740 block Spruce Way: Sexual offense, assault.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

Feb. 19

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree criminal trespass.

17300 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Rape.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18200 block 42nd Place West: Suspicious circumstance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Out of area, found person.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

Feb. 20

19200 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

17400 block 53rd Place West: Court order violation.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing.

20400 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

16700 block 36th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: Court order violation.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Welfare check.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Felony theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

18600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

19500 block Highway 99: Harassment.

19700 block Highway 99: Second-degree felony theft.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

188th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

Feb. 21

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespass.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.