Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 22-March 14, 2026

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Feb. 22
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, (misdemeanor).
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
16000 block Cobblestone Drive Unit #101: Lost property.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Disturbance.
18000 block 42nd Place West: Burglary, second-degree burglary.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Highway 99: Sex offense, indecent exposure.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief, second-degree malicious mischief.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Weapons violation, shots complaint.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
Feb. 23
196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer, warrant, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and hit and run.
19000 block 40th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence disturbance.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, found wallet.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, first-degree organized retail theft.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Lewd act.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Out of area, assisting other agency, paper service.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, vehicle recovery, stolen vehicle recovery.
19000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
19000 block 40th Avenue West: Harassment.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault, assault, theft and warrant.
Feb. 24
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, unlawful inhalation, and resisting arrest.
2700 block I-5 NB: Out of area, assisting other agency, fatal collision.
6200 block 186th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Child abuse.
20000 block 46th Avenue West (Lynnwood Transit Center): Lost property.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance in public.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, found drugs.
18000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
Feb. 25
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, domestic verbal.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Missing person juvenile.
2800 block Hoyt Avenue: Out of area, assisting other agency (K9).
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
17000 block Spruce Way: Lost property, lost passport.
17000 block 55th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.
20000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
16000 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft from Fred Meyer.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Runaway, juvenile did not go home after getting in trouble at school.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
5400 block 191st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, front license plate stolen.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Disturbance.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, first-degree theft.
16000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
Feb. 26
14000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
6600 block 204th Street Southwest: Sex offense.
19000 block Highway 99: Lost property.
Alderwood Mall: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
19000 block 71st Place West: Child Protective Services.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: Adult Protective Ser.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services.
3800 block 228th Place Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
19000 block Highway 99: Trespass.
19000 block Scriber Lake Road: Adult Protective Services.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, female arrested on Lynnwood warrant.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Public assist, juvenile.
200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor.
Feb. 27
19000 block 50th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19000 block 68th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
18000 block Scriber Lake Road: Adult Protective Services.
20000 block 66th Place West: Adult Protective Services.
16000 block 55th Place West: Adult Protective Services.
19000 block 40th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance, brassiere missing from hotel room.
17000 block 56th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.
17000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor.
20000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
Feb. 28
20000 block 61st Place West: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
16000 block 37th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Scriber Lake Road: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Found property.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Trespass, behavioral health contact.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft and warrant.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, felony Department of Corrections warrant, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.
46th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, fail to transfer title.
6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
March 1
172nd Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault, assault 3 and Department of Corrections warrant.
19000 block Highway 99: Trespassing.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance.
18000 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
6100 block 168th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.
19000 block 46th Avenue West: Domestic disturbance.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft/shoplift.
March 2
16000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, traffic stop, controlled substance investigation.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Missing person adult.
20000 block 50th Avenue West: Burglary, fence cut and vehicle prowled at R&R Star Towing.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft/suspicious.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, informational report.
17000 block 58th Place West: Adult Protective Services.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Weapons Violation.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: Missing person adult.
40th Avenue West/194th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault.
7300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence assault.
20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, license plate theft.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, criminal trespass.
16000 block Highway 99: Liquor violation, minor exhibiting.
20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
March 3
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance.
19000 block 28th Dr Southeast: Out of area, assisting other agency.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft of meat from Safeway.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.
19000 block 48th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, male on dating app claiming to be looking for children and beastiality.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Warrant arrest.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft from room at adult living facility.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Highway 99: Harassment.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Disorderly conduct.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft from JC Penney.
19000 block Scriber Lake Road: Robbery, suspects attempt to steal male’s watch but take $1,000 cash.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
17000 block 54th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.
18000 block 76th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
March 4
181 block Butternut Road: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 3.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary, burg 2.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19000 block Highway 99: Burglary, storage.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift Fred Meyer.
44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, possession of a controlled substance/dangerous weapon.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
3600 block 191st Place Southwest: Domestic disturbance.
18000 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child Protective Services.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
20000 block 70th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6600 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, felony shoplift.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic violence malicious mischief.
March 5
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Civil matter, paper service.
19000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
4400 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
19000 block 40th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, surrendered firearm.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offense.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Out of area, assisting other agency.
18000 block 42nd Place West: Court order violation.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.
6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license 3.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
20000 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.
17000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, cold vehicle prowl.
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, verbal domestic.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 2.
March 6
21000 block Highway 99 North: Traffic offense.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic disturbance.
17000 block Meadowdale Dr: Behavioral health contact.
19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, wallet theft.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony assault, assault in the first degree.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Burglary.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft, theft special circumstances.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
13000 block Meridian Avenue South: Out of area, assisting other agency.
March 7
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
21000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
20000 block 61st Avenue West: Graffiti.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting other agency (K9).
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, fraud/theft.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Court order violation.
18000 block 29th Avenue West: Felony theft, theft 2, id theft 2.
March 8
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
17000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
5400 block 172nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4 domestic violence x2.
176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Collision, hit and run attended.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
18000 block 42nd Place West: Burglary, burglary in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4 domestic violence.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3 x2.
15000 block Highway 99: Out of area, assisting other agency.
March 9
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Obstructing.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing.
4300 block 184th Street Southwest: Civil matter.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, counterfeit.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, warrant contact.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, verbal domestic.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft 1.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft 2.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence assault.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, possible assault.
March 10
2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
17000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3rd, possession of a controlled substance.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Domestic disturbance.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery, rob 2.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft, both suspects caught.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3 x2 possession of a controlled substance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offense, rape 2.
March 11
168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Eluding police officer, unreported stolen vehicle eluded Lynnwood PD. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office pursuit leads to vehicle and driver in custody.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 3/ignition interlock violation.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, male trespassing at church in possession of drugs.
19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, theft in the third degree, attempted theft in the first degree.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
19000 block 48th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.
18000 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Civil matter, court order.
18000 block 71st Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, vehicle prowl 2.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
16000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Robbery, domestic violence robbery.
16000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, bar fight.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
March 12
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
4200 block 176th Place Southwest: Death investigation.
20000 block 68th Avenue West: Disturbance, juvenile fight.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Welfare check, leaving child in vehicle unattended.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Welfare check, Child Protective Services referral.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Criminal impersonation.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter, civil court order.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter, property.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, criminal trespass.
18000 block 66th Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, domestic verbal.
March 13
3700 block 202nd Street Southeast: Warrant arrest.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 2nd degree.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, Department of Corrections warrant.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Court order violation.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing, criminal trespass 2nd.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
2600 block 156th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, vehicle recovery, stolen vehicle recovery.
16000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property, returned to owner.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic assault between a couple.
16000 block 63rd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance.
March 14
18000 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4 domestic violence protection order.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
17000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, theft 2 access device.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, attempted vehicle theft.
19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.
17000 block 34th Place West: Civil matter.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
17000 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor theft.
196th Street Southwest/West Cypress Way: Eluding police officer.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, bike theft.
19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, false statements, obstruct, warrant.
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