Lynnwood Police Blotter: Feb. 22-March 14, 2026

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Feb. 22

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, (misdemeanor).

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

16000 block Cobblestone Drive Unit #101: Lost property.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Disturbance.

18000 block 42nd Place West: Burglary, second-degree burglary.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Highway 99: Sex offense, indecent exposure.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief, second-degree malicious mischief.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Weapons violation, shots complaint.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

Feb. 23

196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer, warrant, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and hit and run.

19000 block 40th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence disturbance.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Graffiti.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, found wallet.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, first-degree organized retail theft.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Lewd act.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Out of area, assisting other agency, paper service.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, vehicle recovery, stolen vehicle recovery.

19000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

19000 block 40th Avenue West: Harassment.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony assault, assault, theft and warrant.

Feb. 24

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, unlawful inhalation, and resisting arrest.

2700 block I-5 NB: Out of area, assisting other agency, fatal collision.

6200 block 186th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Child abuse.

20000 block 46th Avenue West (Lynnwood Transit Center): Lost property.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance in public.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, found drugs.

18000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

Feb. 25

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, domestic verbal.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Missing person juvenile.

2800 block Hoyt Avenue: Out of area, assisting other agency (K9).

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

17000 block Spruce Way: Lost property, lost passport.

17000 block 55th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

20000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

16000 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft from Fred Meyer.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Runaway, juvenile did not go home after getting in trouble at school.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

5400 block 191st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, front license plate stolen.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Disturbance.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, first-degree theft.

16000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

Feb. 26

14000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

6600 block 204th Street Southwest: Sex offense.

19000 block Highway 99: Lost property.

Alderwood Mall: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

19000 block 71st Place West: Child Protective Services.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: Adult Protective Ser.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Child Protective Services.

3800 block 228th Place Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

19000 block Highway 99: Trespass.

19000 block Scriber Lake Road: Adult Protective Services.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, female arrested on Lynnwood warrant.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Public assist, juvenile.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor.

Feb. 27

19000 block 50th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

19000 block 68th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

18000 block Scriber Lake Road: Adult Protective Services.

20000 block 66th Place West: Adult Protective Services.

16000 block 55th Place West: Adult Protective Services.

19000 block 40th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Suspicious circumstance, brassiere missing from hotel room.

17000 block 56th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

17000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor.

20000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

Feb. 28

20000 block 61st Place West: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

16000 block 37th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Scriber Lake Road: Domestic disturbance, domestic violence.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Found property.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

44th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Trespass, behavioral health contact.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft and warrant.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, felony Department of Corrections warrant, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, third-degree theft.

46th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, fail to transfer title.

6900 block 190th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

March 1

172nd Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Felony assault, assault 3 and Department of Corrections warrant.

19000 block Highway 99: Trespassing.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance.

18000 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

6100 block 168th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.

19000 block 46th Avenue West: Domestic disturbance.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft/shoplift.

March 2

16000 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, traffic stop, controlled substance investigation.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Missing person adult.

20000 block 50th Avenue West: Burglary, fence cut and vehicle prowled at R&R Star Towing.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft/suspicious.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, informational report.

17000 block 58th Place West: Adult Protective Services.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Weapons Violation.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

17000 block 32nd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: Missing person adult.

40th Avenue West/194th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault.

7300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence assault.

20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, license plate theft.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, criminal trespass.

16000 block Highway 99: Liquor violation, minor exhibiting.

20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

March 3

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance.

19000 block 28th Dr Southeast: Out of area, assisting other agency.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft of meat from Safeway.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.

19000 block 48th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, male on dating app claiming to be looking for children and beastiality.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Warrant arrest.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft from room at adult living facility.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Highway 99: Harassment.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Disorderly conduct.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft from JC Penney.

19000 block Scriber Lake Road: Robbery, suspects attempt to steal male’s watch but take $1,000 cash.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

17000 block 54th Place West: Misdemeanor theft.

18000 block 76th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

March 4

181 block Butternut Road: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 3.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary, burg 2.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19000 block Highway 99: Burglary, storage.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift Fred Meyer.

44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Weapons violation, possession of a controlled substance/dangerous weapon.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

3600 block 191st Place Southwest: Domestic disturbance.

18000 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Child Protective Services.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

20000 block 70th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6600 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, felony shoplift.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, domestic violence malicious mischief.

March 5

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Civil matter, paper service.

19000 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.

4400 block 164th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

19000 block 40th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, surrendered firearm.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Sex offense.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Out of area, assisting other agency.

18000 block 42nd Place West: Court order violation.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.

6100 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license 3.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

20000 block 58th Place West: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.

17000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, cold vehicle prowl.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, verbal domestic.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 2.

March 6

21000 block Highway 99 North: Traffic offense.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic disturbance.

17000 block Meadowdale Dr: Behavioral health contact.

19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, wallet theft.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony assault, assault in the first degree.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: Burglary.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft, theft special circumstances.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

13000 block Meridian Avenue South: Out of area, assisting other agency.

March 7

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

20000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

21000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

20000 block 61st Avenue West: Graffiti.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting other agency (K9).

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, fraud/theft.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Court order violation.

18000 block 29th Avenue West: Felony theft, theft 2, id theft 2.



March 8

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

17000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

5400 block 172nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4 domestic violence x2.

176th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Collision, hit and run attended.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

18000 block 42nd Place West: Burglary, burglary in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4 domestic violence.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3 x2.

15000 block Highway 99: Out of area, assisting other agency.

March 9

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Obstructing.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing.

4300 block 184th Street Southwest: Civil matter.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks, counterfeit.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, warrant contact.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, verbal domestic.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft 1.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, theft 2.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Court order violation.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence assault.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, possible assault.

March 10

2800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

17000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding police officer.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3rd, possession of a controlled substance.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: Domestic disturbance.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Robbery, rob 2.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft, both suspects caught.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Harassment.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3 x2 possession of a controlled substance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Sex offense, rape 2.

March 11

168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Eluding police officer, unreported stolen vehicle eluded Lynnwood PD. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office pursuit leads to vehicle and driver in custody.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 3/ignition interlock violation.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, male trespassing at church in possession of drugs.

19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, theft in the third degree, attempted theft in the first degree.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

19000 block 48th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

18000 block 67th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Civil matter, court order.

18000 block 71st Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, vehicle prowl 2.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

16000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Robbery, domestic violence robbery.

16000 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, bar fight.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

March 12

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

4200 block 176th Place Southwest: Death investigation.

20000 block 68th Avenue West: Disturbance, juvenile fight.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Welfare check, leaving child in vehicle unattended.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Welfare check, Child Protective Services referral.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Criminal impersonation.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter, civil court order.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Civil matter, property.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, theft 3.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Trespassing, criminal trespass.

18000 block 66th Avenue West: Domestic disturbance, domestic verbal.

March 13

3700 block 202nd Street Southeast: Warrant arrest.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with a suspended license 2nd degree.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, Department of Corrections warrant.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Court order violation.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Trespassing, criminal trespass 2nd.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

2600 block 156th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

20000 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, vehicle recovery, stolen vehicle recovery.

16000 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property, returned to owner.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, domestic assault between a couple.

16000 block 63rd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance.

March 14

18000 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, assault 4 domestic violence protection order.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

17000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, theft 2 access device.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl, attempted vehicle theft.

19000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault, domestic violence.

17000 block 34th Place West: Civil matter.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18000 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

17000 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor theft.

196th Street Southwest/West Cypress Way: Eluding police officer.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft, bike theft.

19000 block Highway 99: Felony theft, false statements, obstruct, warrant.





