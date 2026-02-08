Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 18-24, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Jan. 18
4900 block 181st Place Southwest: Elder neglect.
8100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Domestic.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Domestic.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Out of area, vehicle recovery.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor juvenile theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Disturbance.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, obstruction, driving with suspended license.
17500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Lost property.
21100 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Jan. 19
19200 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Out of area, vehicle recovery.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance, unlawful traffic conduct.
18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, reckless driving.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
17400 block Highway 99: Criminal traffic offense.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
186th Place Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Criminal trespass.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, misdemeanor theft, obstruction.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Collision, parking lot hit and run.
196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 20
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
20000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
20600 block 68th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.
5300 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3100 block 169th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
20400 block 56th Avenue West: Collision, hit and run.
17300 block 34th Place West: Domestic, no assault.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Lost property.
Jan. 21
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
15600 block Highway 99: Out of area, vehicle recovery.
18800 block Highway 99: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor assault.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.
Jan. 22
11600 block Northeast 195th Street: Warrant arrest.
20900 block 66th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicles.
16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.
Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Adult protective services.
4100 block 192nd Street: Felony theft, stolen firearm.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
29020 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
18600 block 67th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, arrest.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jan. 23
19600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
8900 block 72nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Adult protective services, assault.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
Jan. 24
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disorderly conduct, unlawful transit conduct.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
18300 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
8700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction.
1800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
