Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 18-24, 2026

Jan. 18

4900 block 181st Place Southwest: Elder neglect.

8100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Domestic.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Domestic.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Domestic.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Out of area, vehicle recovery.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor juvenile theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Disturbance.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, obstruction, driving with suspended license.

17500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Lost property.

21100 block Highway 99: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

Jan. 19

19200 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Out of area, vehicle recovery.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance, unlawful traffic conduct.

18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, reckless driving.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

17400 block Highway 99: Criminal traffic offense.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

18600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

186th Place Southwest/52nd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

6300 block 180th Street Southwest: Criminal trespass.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, misdemeanor theft, obstruction.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Collision, parking lot hit and run.

196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

Jan. 20

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

20000 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

20600 block 68th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicle.

5300 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3100 block 169th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

20400 block 56th Avenue West: Collision, hit and run.

17300 block 34th Place West: Domestic, no assault.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Lost property.

Jan. 21

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

15600 block Highway 99: Out of area, vehicle recovery.

18800 block Highway 99: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft, warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest, misdemeanor assault.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

Jan. 22

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: Warrant arrest.

20900 block 66th Avenue West: Abandoned vehicles.

16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.

Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Adult protective services.

4100 block 192nd Street: Felony theft, stolen firearm.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

29020 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

18600 block 67th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, arrest.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Weapons violation, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jan. 23

19600 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

8900 block 72nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Adult protective services, assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

Jan. 24

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disorderly conduct, unlawful transit conduct.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

18300 block Highway 99: Traffic offense.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

8700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and obstruction.

1800 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.