Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 25-31, 2026

Jan. 25
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
6500 block 163rd Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Stolen vehicle.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Felony assault.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
Jan. 26
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Obstructing.
8600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Missing person, adult.
17900 block 48th Avenue West: Sex offense.
19200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
5400 block 189th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: Harassment.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: Felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
19200 block 33rd Avenue West: Eluding a police officer.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
33rd Avenue West/184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 27
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
21900 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Out of area, weapons surrender.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
7900 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Abandoned vehicle.
20400 block 53rd Avenue West: Local ordinance code violation.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
17200 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, third-degree driving with suspended license.
1800 block 199th Place Southwest: Warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 28
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
16300 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
20800 block 61st Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor assault.
8300 block 36th Avenue West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
17900 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, attempted vehicle prowl, possession of dangerous weapon, possession of controlled substance.
17800 block 34th Place West: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Weapons violation, surrendered weapons.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Routine K-9 sniff at Lynnwood Jail.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Found property.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery.
18300 block 60th Avenue West: Felony court order violation.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Found property.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 29
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
4400 block 130th Street Southwest: Out of area, assisting Mukilteo Police.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Out of area, vehicle recovery.
188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Robbery.
19600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
6700 block 193rd Street Southwest: Identity theft.
Jan. 30
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Warrant arrest.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
4000 block 192nd Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
17200 block Highway 99: Found property.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
5800 block 186th Place: Child Protective Services.
3700 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services.
3100 170th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.
6600 block 193rd Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
18000 block 41st Place West: Lost property.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Domestic, misdemeanor assault.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Rape.
21000 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
20800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 31
1000 block SR 9 Northeast: Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.
17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
6200 block 189th Place Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Misdemeanor malicious mischief, tagging.
19500 block Highway 99: Obstructing.
20700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
4800 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
9500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Court order violation.
