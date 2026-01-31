Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 4-17, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Jan. 4
19800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
18100 block 64th Avenue West: Collision.
17900 block Ash Way: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
17000 block 33rd Place West: Weapon surrender.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
19100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile unlawful possession of a firearm.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Robbery.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
17800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
17100 block Spruce Way: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 5
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, misdemeanor assault.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, camping on public property.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
200th Street Southwest/46th Avenue West: Disorderly conduct.
20800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
5000 block 194th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
6100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
Alderwood Mall Boulevard/33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense, trip permit violation.
18800 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
17900 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Missing person, adult.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 191st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 6
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
196th Street Southwest/6th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
6100 block 172nd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, trip permit violation, driving with suspended license.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
17200 block Highway 99: Graffiti
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
Jan. 7
19500 block Highway 99: Harassment
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
5700 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3500 block 195th Place Southwest: Warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
19100 block 46th Avenue West: Local ordinance violation.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Weapon surrender.
20000 block Cypress Way: Out of area, K9.
4100 block 176th Place Southwest: Attempted burglary.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
Jan. 8
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.
200th Street Southwest/Cypress Way: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
200th Place Southwest/Cypress Way: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, bicycle theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
1600 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony theft, USPS mail theft.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft, shoplifting.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
Jan. 9
6300 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
17200 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, disorderly conduct.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, adult family home.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, behavioral health contact.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, fire.
Jan. 10
16600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
5600 block 170th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
18500 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Rape, child molestation.
17200 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.
17200 block Highway 99: Weapons violation, dangerous weapon.
200th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
60th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault, criminal trespass.
Jan. 11
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
17600 block Highway 99: Obstruction.
Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Jan 12
20800 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Court order violation.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Missing person, juvenile.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
17500 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.
6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 13
36th Avenue West/164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Out of area, assisted Washington State Patrol.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor assault.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, driving under the influence, collision, driving with suspended license.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 14
19700 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
174th Place Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offense, trip permit violation.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.
16300 block I-5 Southbound: Out of area, vehicle recovery and driver arrest.
18300 block Hurst Road: Behavioral health contact.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Jan 15.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, possession of controlled substance.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
14400 block Highway 99: Identity theft, fraudulent U-Haul rental.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.
5200 block 173rd Place Southwest: Dangerous animal, UPS driver bit by dog.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
16700 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, collision.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Identity theft.
Jan 16.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Found property, firearm.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
5700 block 186th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.
18300 block Highway 99: Burglary.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
Jan 17.
6400 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
16700 block 55th Place West: Misdemeanor assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Felony theft, mail theft, vehicle prowl.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Felony court order violation.
19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Court order violation.
19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.