Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 4-17, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Jan. 4

19800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

18100 block 64th Avenue West: Collision.

17900 block Ash Way: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

17000 block 33rd Place West: Weapon surrender.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

19100 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile unlawful possession of a firearm.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Robbery.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

17800 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

17100 block Spruce Way: Vehicle offense, driving under the influence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

Jan. 5

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, misdemeanor assault.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, camping on public property.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

200th Street Southwest/46th Avenue West: Disorderly conduct.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

5000 block 194th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

6100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard/33rd Avenue West: Traffic offense, trip permit violation.

18800 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

17900 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Missing person, adult.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 191st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

Jan. 6

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

196th Street Southwest/6th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

6100 block 172nd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, trip permit violation, driving with suspended license.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

17200 block Highway 99: Graffiti

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

Jan. 7

19500 block Highway 99: Harassment

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

5700 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3500 block 195th Place Southwest: Warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

19100 block 46th Avenue West: Local ordinance violation.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Weapon surrender.

20000 block Cypress Way: Out of area, K9.

4100 block 176th Place Southwest: Attempted burglary.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft from Target.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

Jan. 8

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lost property.

200th Street Southwest/Cypress Way: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

200th Place Southwest/Cypress Way: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, bicycle theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

1600 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony theft, USPS mail theft.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft, shoplifting.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

Jan. 9

6300 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

3300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

17200 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance, disorderly conduct.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, adult family home.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, behavioral health contact.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Out of area, fire.

Jan. 10

16600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

5600 block 170th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

18500 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Rape, child molestation.

17200 block Highway 99: Weapons violation.

17200 block Highway 99: Weapons violation, dangerous weapon.

200th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

60th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault, criminal trespass.

Jan. 11

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

17600 block Highway 99: Obstruction.

Highway 99/196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Jan 12

20800 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Court order violation.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Missing person, juvenile.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

17500 block Highway 99: Suspicious circumstance.

6900 block 216th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

Jan. 13

36th Avenue West/164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Out of area, assisted Washington State Patrol.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor assault.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, driving under the influence, collision, driving with suspended license.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

Jan. 14

19700 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Disorderly conduct.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

174th Place Southwest/Highway 99: Traffic offense, trip permit violation.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence.

16300 block I-5 Southbound: Out of area, vehicle recovery and driver arrest.

18300 block Hurst Road: Behavioral health contact.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.

Jan 15.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest, possession of controlled substance.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

14400 block Highway 99: Identity theft, fraudulent U-Haul rental.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplift.

5200 block 173rd Place Southwest: Dangerous animal, UPS driver bit by dog.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

16700 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving with suspended license.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Warrant arrest.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offense, driving under the influence, collision.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Identity theft.

Jan 16.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Found property, firearm.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

5700 block 186th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

19000 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault.

18300 block Highway 99: Burglary.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

Jan 17.

6400 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

16700 block 55th Place West: Misdemeanor assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19900 block Scriber Lake Road: Felony theft, mail theft, vehicle prowl.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Felony court order violation.

19600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Court order violation.

19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud, unlawful issuance of bank checks.





