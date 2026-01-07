Lynnwood police to host free women’s self defense classes

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Twice monthly through May, the Lynnwood Police Department is offering a series of free Women Empowered self-defense classes, introducing participants to self-defense and jiu jitsu for all experience levels.

Date: The next two sessions are on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24, with classes recurring through May.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: PandaRoll Jiujitsu, 19031 33rd Ave. W., Suite 103, Lynnwood.

The program will teach 20 self-defense techniques across 15 lessons, each class focusing on one or more of the four phases of assault perpetrated by a stranger or non-stranger. The classes can be completed in any order and participants are welcome to drop in at any time, even with no prior classes completed.

The program is intended for people ages 12 and older and a parent or guardian is required to attend with anyone under 18. Workout attire is recommended.

Pre-registration is required to attend with limited space. Register HERE. If the date of a class doesn’t show up it means the class is full, but those interested can email Officer McDonald to be put on a waitlist at mmcdonald@lynnwoodwa.gov.

Class dates and techniques:

Jan. 10: Elbow escape, guillotine choke defense, guard

Jan. 24: Rear choke defenses, drag defenses

Feb. 7: Rear bear hug defenses, guillotine choke defense

Feb. 21: Hair grab defenses, hair drag

March 7: Weapon defenses

March 21: Shrimp escape, shirt choke defense

April 4: Advanced guard get-ups, knee shield

May 2: Rear and triangle choke defenses

More information and updates can be found on the Lynnwood Police Department’s Facebook page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.