Lynnwood seeks bands, vendors for 2026 CELEBRATE! festival

The City of Lynnwood needs local artists and food vendors for its annual CELEBRATE! Lynnwood festival June 26.

Musicians: Musicians will be selected by a City-operated committee, using audience requests, budget considerations, musician needs, marketing and “uniqueness” as selection criteria.

Two musicians or bands will be selected to perform 45-minute sets across the three-hour event. The winners of the Lynnwood Idol singing competition are also scheduled to perform.

Food vendors: Food vendors are required to hold a business license and obtain liability insurance by June 1. Vendors must also comply with all state and local health regulations.

For application links and more information visit the City’s CELEBRATE! Lynnwood website.

This year will mark the fourth annual CELEBRATE! Lynnwood festival. The event is complete with music, food, a beer and wine garden and a place for the community to gather in the city they love. The event is popular, with hundreds attending in 2025.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.