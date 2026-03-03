Lynnwood State of the City March 26

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The public is invited to attend Lynnwood’s annual State of the City address Thursday, March 26. Newly elected Mayor George Hurst will reflect on the past year’s events and learn what’s on the horizon for 2026.

Date: Thursday, March 26

Thursday, March 26 Time: Event begins at 10 a.m., doors open at 9 a.m.

Event begins at 10 a.m., doors open at 9 a.m. Location: Lynnwood Neighborhood Center: 19509 64th Ave W., Lynnwood

Representatives from City departments and local organizations will inform residents on upcoming events and available resources and services. Along with an address from the mayor, the event typically includes speeches from other City officials and influential residents. The event is free and open to the public.

More information will be published on the City’s website at a later date.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.