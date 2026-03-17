Lynnwood ‘State of the Court’ and citywide development update at March 18 Council meeting

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At Lynnwood City Council’s monthly Wednesday work session, Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou will give an annual update on Court operations. City development staff will also brief the Council on the state of housing and housing projects in Lynnwood.

‘State of the Court’

City code requires the presiding court judge to give an annual “State of the Court” update on court operations. The presentation for 2025 will touch on the court’s compliance with state and federal law and include any complaints or concerns regarding the court’s operations.

Lynnwood had 58,128 court filings in 2025, making up 24% of all municipal court filings in Snohomish County. Overall, total filings in 2025 were down 13% from the year prior, according to City documents, with photo and parking enforcement seeing the largest decline at nearly 16%. However, criminal traffic filings (aside from DUIs) were up over 34% and non-criminal traffic infractions were up 48%.

Housing update

There are several ongoing housing and development projects in Lynnwood, from standard market rate housing to affordable units and housing for homeless students and their families. Lynnwood Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren and Development and Business Services Director Ben Wolters will update the Council on these projects and the City’s duties in each of them.

An average of six single-family homes were completed in Lynnwood in 2025 along with an average of 595 multi-family units (apartments or townhome complexes). With current projects, there are more than 1,900 units in Lynnwood scheduled to be occupied within the next five years. City documents say that more than 1,400 of those are for mixed-use housing.

In addition to several major ongoing projects, future developments coming to Lynnwood include Lynnwood Public Facilities District’s “The District,” Northline Village and Alliance Place near the Lynnwood City Center Station, to be built in a partnership between Housing Hope and Sound Transit.

In other business, Councilmembers will provide an update on the committees and boards they serve as liaisons on.

View the full agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.