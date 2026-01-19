Lynnwood’s 10th annual MLK day event draws 100-plus volunteers

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The City of Lynnwood’s 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event drew more 100 volunteers to beautify the Mesika Trail behind City Hall Monday. Among those attending were Kaiser Permanente employees and their families, residents, city staff and local politicians, including U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen.

During the event, volunteers planted six trees, laid more than 10 yards of mulch and filled numerous wheelbarrows with weeds they pulled, among other tasks. Work on the Mesika Trail was a multi-generational effort with helpers of all ages– from babies just learning to walk to grandparents and those in between.

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Director Joel Faber began the event with two quotes from the late Rev. Dr. King:

“Everyone can be great because everyone can serve,” King said, “You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

-and-

“…Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgment. Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'”

Adding to King’s quotes, Faber spoke on the importance of service in the community:

“If we all start serving our neighbors — all of our neighbors, no matter what they look like, where they’re from,” Faber said, “..this community will be great, and that’s what I’m excited to see.”

Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst then addressed the crowd, noting that the event marked a decade of Lynnwood residents braving the cold January weather to serve others.

“These acts of service are a gift to our community,” Hurst said. “It’s a reminder that regardless of age, ability or background, we can all serve our community together.”

Hurst finished with another quote from Dr. King, noting its relevance following nationwide protests — including ones in Lynnwood and Edmonds — regarding recent actions of federal immigration enforcement officers.

​“Returning hate for hate mul­ti­plies hate, adding deep­er dark­ness to a night already devoid of stars,” King said. “Darkness can­not dri­ve out dark­ness; only light can do that. Hate cannot dri­ve out hate; only love can do that.”

Congressman Larsen said the event was a key part of a regional volunteer effort — with people working all across Washington and the U.S. to serve their community.

“You should feel connected to so many other people volunteering today,” he said. “These actions you’re doing are making the real promises of democracy, as Dr. King called them. The promise of democracy isn’t that you get to sit and watch democracy happen, you have to go and make it happen. …by taking action here today, it’s just that little bit of action that creates hope for a lot of folks in the region.”

Martin Luther King day officially became a U.S. holiday in 1983, but was observed nationwide following his death in 1968, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The holiday came to be thanks to 15 years of persistence from civil rights activists, who introduced legislation to observe the holiday four days after King’s assassination April 4,1968. Today, it’s the only federal holiday designated as a day of service, encouraging Americans to volunteer and serve their communities.

The holiday is honored annually on the third Monday of January, falling near King’s birthday on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

King, an activist and Baptist minister, led the U.S. civil rights movement from the mid- 1950s until his assassination. According to Britannica, King’s work was fundamental in ending legal segregation in the South and other parts of the U.S.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.