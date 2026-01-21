Major narcotics seizure in Lynnwood following Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force investigation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A recent investigation by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, in collaboration with regional law enforcement partners, led to a significant seizure of illegal narcotics and assets connected to a major drug trafficking operation, according a Wednesday news release.

In December 2025, a Lynnwood Police Department detective assigned to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force made a substantial narcotics discovery stemming from a “spin-off” of a large-scale wire investigation conducted during the summer of 2025, police said.

On Dec. 17, 2025, investigators arrested a 29-year-old Lynnwood man found in possession of approximately 24.8 grams of fentanyl and 30.2 grams of methamphetamine. During the follow-up investigation, detectives impounded a related vehicle located at a separate site. A subsequent search of that vehicle uncovered more than 13 pounds of powdered fentanyl.

The total seizure from this case included:

6,064 grams of methamphetamine (13.36 lbs)

3,232 grams of powdered fentanyl (7.12 lbs)

2,558 grams of M30 fentanyl pills (approx. 25,000 pills)

963 grams of cocaine (2.12 lbs)

993 grams of heroin (2.18 lbs)

Two vehicles

$6,719 in U.S. currency

According to the news release, the seizure was made possible through coordinated efforts of the Lynnwood Police Department, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force and partnering units from the Everett Police Department, including the Anti-Crime Team and Violent Crimes Unit.

“The collaborative work between our local and regional agencies continues to be instrumental in removing dangerous narcotics from our communities,” said Regional Drug Task Force Commander Dave Hayes. “Thanks to the dedication of our detectives and partner agencies, a major source of harm has been shut down.”

The investigation is continuing, police said.