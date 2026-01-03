Martha Nsobya Lwanga: Her adventurous spirit took her around the world

Martha Nsobya Lwanga

Martha Nsobya Lwanga, (78), of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Edmonds, WA), passed away on December 28th, 2025.

Martha was born on November 10th, 1947, to Romano Nsobya and Anna Nabukonde in Mbale, Uganda, and was the second sibling (and formerly eldest) out of ten children. After graduating from secondary school in Uganda, she completed nursing school in a local village. Eventually she would go on to immigrate to the United States in 1973.

Martha married Lwanga E. Lwanga in 1971. They went on to raise five children: Michael Thomas (married to Maria), Ronald K. Mukasa, Mugagga Andrew (married to Monica), Mulumba Anthony (Mathias), and Anna Marie Nakyajja (married to Matt). She was also a grandmother to six children: Marianna Ariel, Alea Marie Eva (married to Chris), Mya Nicole, Micaela Elizabeth, Grant Michael, and Lila Mae.

Additionally, she would care for and support many, many of her younger siblings and their young children across the world throughout her life.

Martha was an amazing gardener. She could make flowers bloom in any environment, including at her desert home. Her adventurous spirit took her around the world: she was known to travel abroad at a moment’s notice.

Martha was a long-time resident of the Seattle, Edmonds, and Lynnwood areas from the 1970s until 2021, when she and Lwanga made the move to Arizona to spend the rest of their retirement. Their children all attended Meadowdale Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

Anyone who knew Martha knew that she believed in God. She lived a life of faith, and had an unwavering commitment to prayer. Martha was preceded by her parents and four of her siblings, but is survived by her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as “adopted” children.

The family requests that all notes be sent to 19614 24th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177. A celebration of life officiated by Martha’s nephew Father Aloysius Ssensamba will be announced at a later date.