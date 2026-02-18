Meadowdale High School Sports Booster Club to host annual auction March 28

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Grab your boots, slide into your favorite blue jeans and get ready to saddle up for the 2026 Meadowdale High School Sports Booster Club auction, happening Saturday, March 28, at the brand-new Lynnwood Neighborhood Center. This year’s auction, titled “Boots, Bucks & Bids,” aims to raise over $100,000 to support Maverick Athletics.

The evening will include games, drinks, dinner, a dessert dash and surprises yet to be revealed, the booster club said in a news release. The highlight of the event is the live auction. Businesses from across Snohomish and King Counties have donated fabulous items, including Delille Winery, Edmonds Kwik N Kleen Car Wash, Fox and Bottle, Lynnwood Honda, Milltown Nails, Progolf Discount, Seattle Select Basketball, Shoot 360, Starbucks, The Hook and more.

This 21-and-older event is a great way to enjoy a fun night out while supporting a worthy cause. Meadowdale High School serves approximately 1,500 students, with 48.4% qualifying as low income. One-third of the student body participates in sports.

The Meadowdale Sports Booster Club has existed for decades, fundraising through its annual auction and its concessions program, affectionately known as “The Feedbag.” These fundraising efforts supplement participation and sports fees when district funds are limited—and they are more limited than ever before. The club also manages team bank accounts so that coaches can focus on coaching. Boosters believe that every student who wants to play sports should be able to do so, regardless of financial circumstance.

Auction tickets are selling fast, but tickets are not the only way to contribute. The procurement team is still seeking donations. To learn more, visit www.mavsportsboosters.org or email the auction committee at mavsboosterauction@gmail.com .