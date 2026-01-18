Meeting to discuss WA transportation system’s challenges and future as legislative session kicks off

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Washington State’s secretary of transportation will outline the most pressing issues and challenges facing the state’s transportation system during the Washington State Transportation Commission’s Jan. 21-22 meeting, according to a commission news release. Commissioners will also discuss autonomous vehicles, coordination of planning efforts for future mobility in the Interstate 5 corridor, and legislative priorities.

The public is invited to attend the virtual meeting, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, on Zoom. Registration for the Wednesday and Thursday sessions is available on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW.

Virtual public comment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22. Written comments can be submitted by email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

Topics to be covered at the meeting include:

The state of the transportation system: Washington’s Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith will provide an update on the condition and performance of the statewide transportation system.

Coordinated transportation planning: Commissioners will hear an update from the Washington State Department of Transportation on efforts to coordinate planning for improvements to the Interstate 5 corridor, passenger and high-speed rail, and aviation capacity.

Autonomous vehicles: Transportation planners will discuss current autonomous vehicle programs and lessons learned in Seattle, Austin and Los Angeles.

2026 legislative priorities: Representatives from the governor’s office, the state’s freight mobility board and the state’s transit association will share their transportation policy priorities for the legislative session.

Tolling updates: Commissioners will receive financial and performance updates on the State Route 520 bridge, the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and the SR 167 and Interstate 405 express toll lanes.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those without access to broadband service at locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit www.commerce.wa.gov/wsbo/drive-in-wifi-hotspots/

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov.