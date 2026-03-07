MLT Councilmember Sam Doyle keynote speaker at Edmonds College International Women’s Day event March 12

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Sam Doyle will be the keynote speaker at Edmonds College’s International Women’s Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Community & Belonging Center in Brier 154 on the first floor.

The event, “Women in Leadership: Empowering Change on Campus and in Our Communities,” features speakers Dr. Yvonne Terell-Powell, vice president of student success, belonging and global engagement at Edmonds College; and Unathi Msipa, Associated Students officer of community relations.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is Give To Gain, which emphasizes the “power of reciprocity and support.”

“The organizers wanted to hear from a local who they believed had ‘made strides in politics and advocacy’ and my campaign, story [and] history caught their attention,” Doyle told My MLT News. “I will be talking about how I got to be elected, how I flipped a seat and beat an incumbent — somewhat of a bird’s-eye [and] decades-long view.”

The event is open to students, faculty, staff and the public.

For more information, contact Unathi Msipa at asec_comrel@edmonds.edu.