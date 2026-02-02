Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz 1 to perform in New York’s Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition for second straight year

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 1 has been selected to perform at the prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Band Competition and Festival for the second year in a row.

“I’m ecstatic to have Jazz 1 perform again in New York. It’s even sweeter to have us go back-to-back, something we last achieved in 2017 and 2018,” said Mountlake Terrace High School Band Director Darin Faul.

“We have 14 musicians new to Jazz 1, including two freshmen,” Faul added. “These young musicians have really come together both musically and as a community. I think they are going to excel in New York this April and make Mountlake Terrace proud.”

Bringing the best high school jazz musicians in the U.S. together, the event will be April 30-May 2 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, located at Broadway and 60th Street in New York.

From the 119 schools that submitted recordings this year, Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 1 was one of 20 jazz bands selected as finalists. Joining Mountlake Terrace High School from the Puget Sound area are Shorewood and Bothell high schools.

Mountlake Terrace is no stranger to participating at Essentially Ellington, according to an announcement from the MTHS Music Boosters. Under the direction of Darin Faul, Jazz 1 is an 11-time finalist in the Essentially Ellington Jazz Band Competition. Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Bands are honored regularly at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho, and at Starbucks’ Hot Java Cool Jazz in Seattle. Students have received top solo and group honors at regional and national competitions, and have been featured in All-State and All-Northwest music groups.

Now in its 31st year, Essentially Ellington offers jam sessions, workshops and performances in addition to the competition, while fostering a vibrant, worldwide community dedicated to the music and legacy of Duke Ellington.

Essentially Ellington festival events, including the final concert featuring the top-placing bands and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, will stream live April 30-May 2 on jazzlive.com.

Individuals can financially support the band by making a donation on the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Zeffy page. Businesses can learn about sponsorship opportunities by contacting sponsorship@mthsmusic.org.

Follow Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and visit mthsmusic.org for more information.