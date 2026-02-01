Mud Bay donates $300K to Northwest animal welfare organizations

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Independent pet retailer Mud Bay began 2026 by donating more than $300,000 in food, supplies and monetary contributions to Pacific Northwest animal welfare organizations. This included over 25 tons of pet food — enough to provide more than 200,000 meals for pets in need — the company said in a news release.

These donations were made possible through Mud Bay’s annual Tons of Love campaign, which ran throughout the holiday season at all 64 store locations. The program unites Mud Bay customers and pet food manufacturing partners to deliver high-quality, nutritious food directly to local shelters. When customers purchased food for their own pets, participating manufacturers matched those purchases with donations to animal welfare organizations. Customers also contributed by donating wish-list items at their local Mud Bay stores.

“This generous food donation makes an immediate and meaningful difference for the dogs in our care. Because of partners like Mud Bay, we’re able to focus our resources where they matter most—healing, nourishment, and helping animals on their journey home,” said Sara Gómez Taylor from PAWS in Lynnwood.

As a Pacific Northwest–based company, Mud Bay said it is deeply committed to the communities it serves. “We partner with over 60 dedicated animal welfare organizations and shelters, each uniquely connected to a local Mud Bay store in their shared community,” said Justin Anderson, Mud Bay senior marketing nanager. “For more than 30 years, we’ve built strong, lasting relationships with these organizations and understand the meaningful impact food and supply donations can have.”

To further increase the program’s impact, Mud Bay said it contributed an additional $30,000 distributed across participating animal welfare organizations. The company said this support is part of its broader commitment to animal welfare, which included more than $2 million in food and supplies donated to shelters and rescues across the region in 2025.