Nathan Sugg sworn In as Snohomish County District Court Commissioner

Edmonds resident Nathan Sugg was sworn in last week as District Court Commissioner for Snohomish County District Court. The ceremony was held at the Snohomish County Courthouse and attended by members of the bench, legal community, county officials, family and friends. He begins serving on March 2.

Sugg has spent the past 13 years serving as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Snohomish County, where he worked in both trial units and the appellate division. In addition to his prosecutorial work, Sugg has served for the past four years as a pro tempore judge for Edmonds Municipal Court, presiding over criminal, civil, infraction and jail calendars.