No Kings Rally and March in Edmonds March 28

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Building on previous No Kings Day rallies that drew thousands of attendees, South Snohomish County Indivisible said it is hosting a No Kings Rally and March from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N., Edmonds.

According to a news release, the event — described as a peaceful, family friendly rally — will include speeches from community leaders and a march through downtown Edmonds and back to the park.

It is one of thousands of similar events scheduled nationwide, organizers said.

Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation, carpool or walk as parking will be limited. A $5 donation is encouraged to help cover event expenses.

More details and registration are available on Mobilize