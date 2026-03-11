Northbound and southbound I-405 closures in Bothell, March 13-16

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

People should prepare for closures on both directions of Interstate 405 in Bothell from Friday, March 13 to Monday, March 16, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release. Crews will restripe lanes and remove portions of the previous northbound I-405 to State Route 522 ramp. This is the fourth and final weekend of closures to complete this stage of work as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Closure details

From 9 p.m. Friday, March 13 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 16:

Northbound I-405 will be fully closed at the I-405/SR 522 Interchange.

Southbound I-405 will be fully closed from SR 527 to SR 522.

The following northbound I-405 ramps will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday, March 13 to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 14 and 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 16:

Eastbound and westbound SR 522 on-ramps to northbound I-405.

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to westbound SR 522. When the westbound SR 522 on-ramp to northbound I-405 reopens on Saturday at 5 a.m., westbound SR 522 traffic will make a right turn at the traffic signal instead of using the merge ramp to help prioritize northbound I-405 traffic.

Northeast 160th Street on-ramp to SR 522.

The northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 522 remains in a temporary configuration with only one lane of the ramp heading east to Woodinville. Overnight Sunday, March 15 until 4 a.m. Monday, March 16, the northbound I-405 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 522 will temporarily close to restripe the ramp back to two eastbound lanes, weather permitting. If there is too much water on the roadway, then crews will close the ramp the following dry night to restripe the eastbound lanes.

The following southbound I-405 ramps will be closed from 9 p.m., Friday, March 13 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 16:

SR 527 on-ramps. Northeast 195th Street on-/off-ramps (Exit 24). I-405 off-ramp to SR 522 (Exit 23).



Signed detours will be in place:

Northbound I-405 nighttime detour: In place overnight Friday and overnight Sunday while crews restripe lanes for daytime detour and reset lanes before reopening to traffic Monday morning.

Northbound I-405 daytime detour.

Southbound I-405 detour.

Detour routes are limited and cannot carry normal I-405 freeway volumes. Travelers should expect two- to three-mile backups on I-405 during the full closures. A one-hour delay in both directions is the best-case scenario during peak travel times.

The full closure of I-405 will overlap with ongoing Revive I-5 preservation work on the Ship Canal Bridge, where two lanes of northbound I-5 remain closed and the express lanes are operating northbound only around the clock.