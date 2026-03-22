Northwest Veterans Museum partners with Heroes’ Cafe for lunch and cake

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The Northwest Veterans Museum (NWVM) at Heritage Park in Lynnwood partnered with the Lynnwood Heroes’ Cafe on Thursday, March 19, to provide a lunch of soup and sandwiches for 44 veterans and their supporters. The traditional birthday cake was served to celebrate the veterans” March birthdays.

Heroes’ Cafe provided the lunch, coordinated by Director Gary Walderman, and the NWVM hosted the event organized by the Board Chair Carl Kurfuss. The veterans had the opportunity to tour the museum during the event.