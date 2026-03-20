Now on video: ‘Translating is not enough’ discussion with Se Habla Media

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Here’s the recording of our Friday, March 20 Facebook Live discussion, “Translating is not enough,” featuring Se Habla News reporter Jaime Mendez and My Neighborhood News Group reporter Jamie Holter. The two reporters talk about how Spanish-language media covers news, and the importance of providing context and fact checking for Latino audiences. They also discuss what English-language reporters should beware of when they are reporting on issues of importance to Latinos.