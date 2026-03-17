Oddmund Langsholt: Vietnam War veteran, owner of respected construction company

Oddmund Johannes Langsholt

Oddmund Johannes Langsholt passed away peacefully at the age of 77, on the morning of February 2, 2026.

Oddmund immigrated to America with his parents and younger sister from Norway as a child. He grew up in the Ballard community and graduated high school from Kings in 1967. Upon graduating high school, Oddmund volunteered and enlisted in the United States Army. He became a combat veteran of the Vietnam War with the 20th Engineer Brigade.

Following his service to his country, Oddmund had worked building houses with his father, then started his own construction company. Oddmund built one of the most highly respected construction companies in the Puget Sound region focusing on trucking and civil earthworks for commercial and public works projects.

More than anything else, Oddmund cared deeply for his family and always put the needs of his family before his own. He is a beloved husband, father, and brother and will be missed immeasurably by all those who knew him.

Oddmund, is survived by his wife Eva of 49 years, children Britt (Shane), Glenn, Lisa, grandchildren Audrey, Gavin, Ghunnar, Reegan and Kjell, sister Wenche (Kris) and niece Sonja.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday April 18th, 2026 at:

Canyon Hills Community Church.

22027 17th Ave SE

Bothell, WA 98021

All are welcome to attend.