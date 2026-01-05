OIC holds public hearing on supplemental long-term care insurance rules Jan. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) is holding a virtual public hearing on Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 6, to discuss proposed rules around supplemental long-term care insurance.

Supplemental long-term care insurance was established as an option in Washington under ESSB 5291, which the Legislature passed in 2025. It will pay for long-term care expenses once the benefits available to Washington residents under the WA Cares Fund have been exhausted, according to OIC’s press release.

The bill also directed the OIC to craft rules for how the product is offered and regulated to ensure all affected parties understand their rights and obligations under the new law.

The proposed rule language was filed in November.

The bill directed the OIC to write rules on supplemental long-term care insurance with specific provisions covering:

Mandatory disclosures to supplemental long-term care consumers

Loss ratio standards

Consumer protections related to premium adequacy and large rate increases

Marketing practices

Producer education, compensation and testing

Penalties

Reporting practices

Patient privacy and confidentiality rights

Prompt payment requirements and timely review standards for denied claims

Other reasonable rules to carry out the new chapter

Comments can be submitted by email after the hearing until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7.