Overnight I-5 lane reductions Dec. 29-31 for Sound Transit work

Sound Transit contractor crews will be working along Interstate 5 near Mountlake Terrace Dec. 29-31 as part of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. Work involves the following closures:

The right lane on southbound Interstate 5 between 212th and 220th Streets Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Dec. 29 through Wednesday morning, Dec. 31.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Dec. 29 through Wednesday morning, Dec. 31.