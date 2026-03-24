Overnight lane reductions on northbound I-405 in Bothell for ramp removal, March 25-27

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People should prepare for lane reductions on northbound Interstate 405 in Bothell overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 and 26, as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement project. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close the two right lanes on northbound I-405 to Northeast 195th Street in Bothell, WSDOT said in a news release.

Closure details:

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26:

The two right general-purpose lanes of northbound I-405 will be closed.

The express toll lanes on northbound I-405 will be open to traffic. Express toll lanes are free to all traffic on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The northbound off-ramp to Northeast 195th Street will be closed.

During the lane reductions and ramp closure, crews will remove the loop ramp that previously carried eastbound SR 522 to northbound I-405 traffic to open space for I-405 expansion.