Partner Lynnwood launches ‘Lynnwood Cares’: A citywide food drive for culturally relevant foods

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Throughout the month of February, Partner Lynnwood is joining forces with community leaders to launch Lynnwood Cares, a citywide food drive dedicated to stocking local pantries and food banks with nutritious, shelf-stable and culturally relevant foods.

“Partner Lynnwood is a collaborative network designed to foster innovation and improve the quality of life for our students and neighbors,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “The Lynnwood Cares Food Drive is our collective answer to how we can support our diverse community in a tangible, meaningful way.”

Donations will directly benefit the Edmonds College Food Pantry, the Lynnwood Food Bank, the Washington West African Center and the Edmonds School District Foundation’s Nourishing Network.

“Food insecurity is a critical issue affecting our community,” said Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst. “The Lynnwood Cares Food Drive is a powerful demonstration of how we can unite to tackle urgent challenges like hunger. Your donations are vital to help ensure that none of our neighbors or friends go hungry.”

High priority items include:

Basmati, Jasmine and long-grain rices

Flour (all-purpose, whole wheat, masa, corn, teff, shiro)

Dried beans

Canned tomato products (paste, diced, sauces)

Cooking oils (canola, vegetable, palm, sunflower, sesame)

Spices (garlic, ginger, cumin, turmeric, paprika)

Shelf-stable coconut milk

Community members can drop off donations at several locations across the city:

For additional information, including a list of requested items and an interactive map of drop-off locations, visit lynnwoodcares.edmonds.edu.