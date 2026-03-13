Performers, vendors needed for Lynnwood City Pride festival

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

After a hiatus last year, a Pride Month festival is returning to Lynnwood in 2026. This time, the City of Lynnwood hosting its first-ever City Pride in collaboration with Edmonds School District, Edmonds College, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lynnwood Library. The City seeks local vendors and performers to bring life to the event, with applications closing April 15.

Date: Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 6 Time: 1-4 p.m.

1-4 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Civic Campus, 19000 44th Ave. W.

The event will include a Pride flag raising, live performances, food trucks and vendors from local small businesses.

Visit the City’s event website to learn more information or to apply as a vendor or performer.

In 2024, local nonprofit Lynnwood Pride hosted the city’s first large-scale Pride festival sponsored by the City of Lynnwood. The nonprofit organizers attempted to host a Pride event at the City Center light rail station last year, but it never took place. At a City Council meeting last summer, the organizers said the City didn’t opt to sponsor the event. They also said they encountered difficulties in applying for event permits, and criticized City staff for a lack of assistance with the event.

Further controversy arose last year when the City denied Lynnwood Pride’s request to hang a Pride flag at Wilcox Park. Lynnwood staff said the City’s flag code didn’t clearly state whether flags other than the American flag could be flown at City parks. However, the City did host a Pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall last year.

