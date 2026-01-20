Peter Knox to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers meeting Feb. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds at its February meeting will present guest speaker Peter Knox, mechanical design engineer at Far Bank Enterprises and one of the lead designers behind Sage’s modern fly rod platforms.

The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Knox will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how rods are designed — and how choices in materials, fiber systems and tapers influence strength, feel, recovery and overall personality of a rod.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend. For more information on Knox or the Olympic Fly Fishers, visit olympicflyfishers.com.