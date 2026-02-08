Picnic Point winter shoreline restoration event set for Feb. 28

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Members of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds and the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project are inviting volunteers to an annual winter shoreline restoration event at Picnic Point Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.

The event is open to the public, and volunteers of all ages and ability levels are welcome. Tools, seeds, plants and all necessary materials will be provided, the organizations said in a news release.

Now in its third year, the partnership between Olympic Fly Fishers and the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project focuses on restoring and strengthening native shoreline habitat at Picnic Point through hands-on, community-based stewardship.

“Our partnership with the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project shows what’s possible when local volunteers come together around a shared responsibility for a place we all value,” said Rolf Mogster, co-president of Olympic Fly Fishers. “Conservation isn’t something we talk about in the abstract: It’s something we show up for.”

Event activities and purpose

This year’s winter planting will look different from past efforts. For the first time, volunteers will focus primarily on direct seeding along the shoreline, using native coastal grasses and wildflowers selected specifically for Picnic Point’s beach environment.

Seed-based plantings like these help stabilize sandy soils, reduce erosion and establish long-term native ground cover that supports insects, birds and nearshore marine life.

In addition to seeding, volunteers will also plant beach strawberry, a native species that has thrived at Picnic Point in previous years. Beach strawberry spreads naturally, helps hold sand in place, and provides low-growing shoreline cover — making it a natural complement to this year’s seed-focused restoration work.

“When we restore native plants along the shoreline, we’re doing more than improving how a place looks,” said Helena Puche, conservation chair for Olympic Fly Fishers. “Native vegetation helps stabilize soils, protect vulnerable shoreline areas, and support habitat for fish, birds, and other wildlife.

“Over the years, we’ve watched this shoreline become healthier and more resilient, and that’s been incredibly rewarding to see,” she added.

Volunteers will work in areas previously cleared during earlier restoration efforts. Representatives from Snohomish County and local stewardship partners will be on site to guide the work and share insight into how these plantings contribute to shoreline health.

A vegetated shoreline helps slow erosion, improves habitat for birds and nearshore life, and enhances one of the region’s most valued saltwater beaches.

What to bring

Participants should dress in layers for cold winter weather and be prepared for wet, muddy conditions. Long sleeves and long pants are recommended, along with sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Fleece jackets, sweatshirts or a heavy coat are encouraged, as well as rain gear if rain is in the forecast. Volunteers should also bring water and a snack.

Hand tools and gloves will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own if preferred. Power tools and herbicides are not permitted.

Where to meet

Picnic Point Park, 7231 Picnic Point Rd., Edmonds, WA 98036

Volunteers should meet near the pedestrian overpass at the west end of the parking lot.

Parking

Free parking is available in the park’s main lot, which can fill on weekends and during favorable weather. Participants are encouraged to arrive early or carpool when possible.

Registration

For more information and to register, visit the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project volunteer page: https://cerv.is/0282×270