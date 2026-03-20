Plans being made for No Kings Day III in Edmonds and nearby March 28

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Organizers are planning the Edmonds No Kings Day III event, set for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Edmonds Civic Center Playfield, 598 Edmonds St.
Speakers include Kendrick Washington II, Washington ACLU Policy Advocacy Director, and Lutheran Bishop Shelly Bryan Wee.
The group said it also plans to march through the streets of downtown Edmonds with chants, signs, flags and drums.
Some parking is available at the Edmonds United Methodist Church at 828 Caspers St. Parking will be tight so attendees are encouraged to take public transportation. RSVPs are requested at this link.
Other events are scheduled nearby in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and Bothell.
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