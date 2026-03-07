Police searching for suspect who shot 15-year-old near Meadowdale High School Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A 15-year-old male was injured in a shooting Friday at Meadowdale Park in Lynnwood, prompting a lockdown at Meadowdale High School and other schools in the area. Investigators are still searching for the suspect as of Friday night, police say.

At around 1:30 p.m. Friday Lynnwood police responded to Meadowdale Park, located at 5700 168th St. S.W. , following multiple reports of shots fired. Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Cmdr. Joseph Dickinson said police believe the shots were fired during a dispute between two parties who were no longer at the park once police arrived. Police don’t yet know the reason for the dispute and whether it was gang-related, Dickinson said in a phone call.

After sustaining two gunshot wounds, the victim ran a few blocks to a neighbor’s house before calling 911 to report his injuries, Dickinson said. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center and was in “satisfactory condition” as of Friday night.

The shooting caused Meadowdale High School and other nearby schools to go under lockdown shortly while police secured the scene.

The investigation remains active and Dickinson said investigators are working into the night to identify the suspect.

Because this incident occurred near local schools, the Lynnwood Police Department is working closely with the Edmonds School District to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of students, staff and the surrounding community, Dickinson said. Additional patrols may be present in the area in the coming days. This appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public, he added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to contact Lynnwood Police Detectives at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov